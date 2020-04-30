The sister of the late Diva de la Banda lives with her family in a very comfortable home in Long Beach, California.

Rosiewho is the sister of the deceased Jenni Rivera, lives with her husband Abel Flores and her three youngest children, Sammy, Elías and Kassandra, in a cozy house in the town of Long Beach in California.

Through various videos and photographs, the family has allowed us to get to know some of the corners of their single-story property.

Kitchen

The kitchen is equipped with a brown cupboard, in which Rosie and Abel store their food.

In the center of the room they have an island where the businesswoman, her husband and children play to prepare exquisite desserts in her bar next to her stove.

This area also serves as a breakfast room, having space for four chairs.

Dinning room

Near the kitchen is the dining room, a room that is equipped with an antique table with a capacity for 10 chairs, which combine light and dark coffees.

Rosie likes flowers very much, so she often decorates the dining room table with various vases.

Room

On the other side of the kitchen is the living room, which is also made up of antique furniture.

The room consists of three brown armchairs with space for seven people, as well as small tables next to some of the sofas.

Office

The house also has a small office where Rosie enjoys sitting down to write and reflect on what is going on in her day to day.

The office is equipped with an antique desk and chair, where they have a computer and printer.

Main bedroom

The main bedroom is not only used to sleep in their ‘king size’ bed, but it was also conditioned to serve as a radio booth from where Rosie and Abel broadcast religious chants.

The room also has an individual gray-toned armchair in one corner that is illuminated by a floor lamp, while on one side is a large white-framed mirror.

The couple not only embedded their television on the wall, but also hung some of the guitars they use to accompany the music they carry to their followers.

Closet

Rosie Rivera’s closet is as spacious as that of any other celebrity, not only having space to store her clothes, but also used as a kind of beauty salon for her and her daughters.

Garden

The house has a large front and rear garden, so Sammy, Elías and Kassandra always have something to do without going to a park.

Keep reading

Meet the Los Angeles mansion in which Emily Ratajkowski shows off her statuesque figure

Do you remember her This was the house in Acapulco to which Luis Miguel took several of his conquests

This is the apartment and the balcony in which Esperanza Gómez walks in sexy and provocative lingerie

This is the apartment that Alejandra Guzmán would have bought from Frida Sofía for more than $ 3 million

.