Rafa Nadal exploded against the Government in a meeting on social networks with other tennis players. The best Spanish athlete of all time does not explain how they have not been able to train again, despite the low risk that their sport entails. On the other hand, the tennis player took the opportunity to attack the management of Pedro Sánchez and his executive.

“Extreme measures had to be taken because we did not take adequate preventive measures”, Nadal reflected in a meeting organized by the Spanish Tennis Federation with the presence of other tennis players such as Feliciano López, Roberto Bautista or Pablo Carreño.

“We are in a very difficult time for everyone. Little by little it seems that things are going a little less badly. We have been very hard for a month and a half with many irreparable losses. I hope that in the following months, not years, we will get ahead because there are also serious financial problems and many people will be affected, “said Nadal.

About the coronavirus patients, the tennis player wanted to send their support. «I am very sad, they are not alone, they have the health team next to them. The attitude of the doctors, of the nurses, of the entire healthcare team has been memorable, it is a pity that they could not have the means they needed. We have a large percentage of infected healthcare equipment and their dedication and dedication is impressive, “he added.

Nadal spoke of the situation on a personal level. «This period is affecting us, our profession requires physical work that in this month and a half we have not been able to practice. It is an adaptation process, you live with very difficult news. I have had losses », he said.

Finally, Nadal analyzed how the virus is running throughout Spain. “In the big cities, especially in Madrid, it has been a war, In the Balearic Islands we are less ill, living this period with concern and helping as far as I can from my position, “he settled.