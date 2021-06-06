We submit the protagonists of Secun de la Rosa’s debut to our musical test

The Malaga Festival kicks off to the rhythm of ‘The Cover’, Secun de la Rosa’s debut feature, who wanted to break a spear in favor of a profession sometimes reviled, other times unknown … “We have tried to dignify these artists”Marina Salas tells us during the presentation of the film that opens this edition of the contest and that will hit theaters on July 23.

We take the opportunity to submit her, along with Álex Monner, Carolina Yuste and María Hervás, to a fun musical test …

Which singer would you dare to imitate?

Singing in the shower is not the same as imitating great figures in song. But since they have gotten into work – “The issue is to lose the fear of making a fool of yourself”, confesses Marina -, everyone is shooting at the top. “I could be a Dolly Parton, although I also really like Patty Smith. But because he does everything: he is a poet, a singer … Ah! And I would love to dance like Mick Jagger. “says the actress. His partner Álex assures that he would dare with singers of the stature of “Paul Anka or Raphael. I have never been afraid to sing, I have always thought that I have a voice with which, minimally, I could defend myself. The challenge was having to put myself in front of so many people to do it ”.

Carolina Yuste, immense like the cover of Amy Winehouse in the film, chooses two extremes: “I would have a great time with Lola, who has my essence. And I would also try it with Miley Cyrus, who has nothing to do with me “. His partner María also opts for the same formula. “I would have a lot of fun with Raffaella Carrá and then I would choose some languid French woman from the nouvelle vague”he says laughing.

Who sings the best of the entire cast?

It’s time to get wet, but the answer is practically unanimous. “Carolina sings of death”says Maria. And Álex adds: “She is a good singer. I know how to tune, but I’m not a good singer ”. Marina agrees: “She plays Amy with a finesse … But I also really like Alex, who sings effortlessly, very easily and with a very beautiful tone”. The winner by a landslide has another favorite: “Cristina, the girl who does the version of This Is My Life.”

What song marked your life?

“A lullaby in Basque that my mother used to sing to me when I was little”, Alex begins. For Marina, she is also linked to her family: “Now that my father is getting older, I remember a lot when he used to play Sabina songs in the car when we traveled.” And Carolina doesn’t hesitate for a second: “I’ll stay with Cai, from La Niña Pastori.”

Has your point of view about the cover profession changed?

“Before we started shooting and we were already shooting, we would go to see shows of different covers. I try not to be prejudiced, but sometimes it is inevitable. And, above all, it is the concept of cover in Benidorm. At first, the city generated me as something of rejection in quotes. But then I went on to say, ‘But what about this talent?’ I saw some who were imitating Queen, took their suitcase, their lights, their CDs and went to the next place. So, all night long “remembers Carolina. And Maria adds: “It takes a lot to be a good cover. Catching the movements, the timbre of the voice … It is a very complicated thing that we should value more, there is a whole job behind it “. Álex also admits that, at first, the universe of imitators seemed somewhat decadent to him: “Suddenly, seeing some gentlemen who emulated The Beatles, with those wigs, false teeth… But it’s a very good topic. Secun has had a lot of value in making a movie that talks about this. ”

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io