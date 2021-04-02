“We stake three key points towards permanence”

04/02/2021 at 5:58 PM CEST

The Castellón coach, Juan Carlos Garrido, affirmed that this Saturday’s match against the Oviedo is marked by the dispute of three vital points for his team on the way to permanence, since he is only one of the relegation places.

“We have many very difficult games left, but we have to focus on the one we are going to play now”said Garrido, whose team has only lost one match of the last six, in which he has accumulated three wins and two draws.

“To achieve the goal, we must continue to do what we have done lately”Garrido continued, who has stressed that a victory would put his rival and Lugo in the fight for permanence.

Garrido stressed that Oviedo “is a very solid team, very strong, very physical, stable, which generally concedes few goals, concedes few chances.”

“Seeing the data of their draws reflects the strength they have. It is a team with a very large squad and with players with a lot of experience in the & rdquor; category;Garrido warned, adding that the two teams will come out with the idea of ​​winning, so the match will be “very competitive.”