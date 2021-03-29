We spoke with Martín Keuchkerian [ENTREVISTA]

Telemundo Martin Keuchkerian is part of Team Contendientes at Exatlon USA.

Since the start of the fourth season of Exatlon United States, the audience has been captivated not only by the physical skills of each participating athlete, but also by the stories behind the warrior we see giving his all on the competition circuits. , nicknamed “The fiercest on the planet.”

One of these many realities was that of the Uruguayan from Boston, Martín Keuchkerian, who upon his arrival told his colleagues how much Exatlon United States meant to him, and the difficult family moment he was experiencing.

The story of Martín Keuchkerian

Ever since he set foot in the sands of Exatlon United States, Keuchkerian let his teammates know that the main reason he was in the competition was to give joy to his mother, who at that time was battling a aggressive form of pancreatic cancer.

As the weeks went by, Martín’s skills gradually refined and the boy gained the affection of the audience for his good energy and calm attitude. That, until he received the dreaded call from Exatlon United States production. He had to be absent from the competition, as his mother was in very poor health.

Say no more, Martín quickly went to be close to his family and to say goodbye to his mother, who left in peace and with the tranquility that she could see her son. Much was said in different portals about the eventual return of Martín, even stating that he would not return. But it was not like that, Martín Keuchkerian giving an unparalleled demonstration of strength, through a video he let his teammates know that he would return to the competition to continue giving everything and relying on his teammates, because that is what his mother would have wanted.

Indeed, Martín returned with a different approach. According to the host of Exatlon United States, Frederik Oldenburg, turned into a “new athlete”, scoring points and progressing very well. But in Exatlon United States you have to learn to expect the unexpected and Martín Keuchkerian was eliminated from Exatlon United States in the last fight for permanence on March 29.

We spoke with Martín Keuchkerian and this he told us

We wanted to hear everything the athlete wanted to tell us about his experience in the competition, how he got along with his teammates, his favorite circuit and even which of the warriors he sees as an eventual winner of the competition, known for being a test of strength. not just physical, but mental.

Without a doubt, Martín Keuchkerian is precisely what Exatlon United States is all about, an example of strength not only physical, but also spiritual, of standing up in the face of adversity and of respecting oneself and others. We are sure that his mother from heaven is very proud of this champion, whose passage through the competition will remain indelibly engraved for a long time.

Don’t miss this nice interview with Martín Keuchkerian here:

