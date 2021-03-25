We spoke with Mack Roesch from EXATLON USA. How are you feeling?

Telemundo Mack Roesch returns to Team Famosos in the fifth season of Exatlon USA.

One of the games that hurt the fans the most in the fifth season of Exatlon USA was that of the member of Team Famosos, Mack Roesch. Called “The Tampa Machine”, Mack from his second chance in the arenas of the Dominican Republic, arrived with an approach worthy of admiration, and that earned him the respect and admiration of all his teammates on the red team, and the blue team as well. It is precisely that impeccable dexterity that gave him the title of global leader of the competition, so much so that when he left he did so with a success rate of more than 70%. He was going straight for victory, but fate had other plans for him.

Mack Roesch’s injury

The situation of Mack Roesch in the fifth season of Exatlon United States was particularly regrettable, because although he was on the rise, a strong blow to the shoulder led him to slow down his firm step and remain on the bench for weeks, while the production of the competition program, and he, waited for an improvement, time was running out and his chances of continuing were increasingly slim.

The Machine joined Denisse Novoa of the Contenders, and so many other athletes from the fifth season who have had to rest with the sole purpose of recovering to be able to continue, or in this case, leave the competition.

Mack Roesch confesses

Outside of the competition, Mack Roesch made a little time to chat with us, with his usual smile and the good energy that always accompanies him, Mack told us his current state of health, and even denied some rumors from different fan portals . Among the most important details are:

You feel good in health: He assured that he is human, and that he has days when he feels more pain, but indicated that due to the course his discomfort has taken, he believes that he could be 100% recovered very soon.

You do not need surgery: Contrary to what several fan portals published, Mack Roesch, according to what he himself knows and at the moment, will not have to undergo surgery, only rest and physical rehabilitation.

Who do you think can reach the Exatlon United States grand final?

For the Famous: Norma Palafox or Viviana Michell and Jacobo García or Jeyvier Cintrón

For the Contestants: Denisse Novoa or Ana Parra and Kelvin Renteria or Tavo

The injuries: They do not stop in Exatlon United States

To date, more athletes have failed than those who have not. Joining Mack Roesch are Andrea Nerio and Jomarie Garcia, who also left the competition due to injury. Denisse Novoa, “La Pantera”, remained at rest for weeks, Ana Parra, Jeyvier Cintrón and “El Tanque” Frank Beltre, this without counting the situation of Martín Keuchkerian, absent because he is with his family due to the death of his mother, and Jacobo García, who is still unknown if he will attend the birth of the baby he is expecting with the Exatlon USA warrior, Dayleen Santana.

