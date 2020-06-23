The despair resulting from the economic problems caused by the global pandemic are taking more and more impact on Brian Chesky, the head of Airbnb, who sees the horizon getting blacker. In his last public appearance, far from tempering bagpipes, he has illustrated in all the harshness the situation that his company is going through: «We spent 12 years building Airbnb and we lost almost everything in a matter of four or six weeks».

Airbnb’s business model was based on trust as much as tourism, and it had all the ingredients to be especially hit by a global health pandemic. “Tourism as we knew it is over. I do not mean that the journey is over, but that the model we knew is dead and will not return.

Chesky was honest in an interview with the American CNBC. A few weeks ago Airbnb was preparing to launch its offensive on the stock market, and now its future is rethought. A few days ago, they had to fire no less than a quarter of their employees in the world. “People want to go out, but be safe. He does not want to get on a plane, or travel for business, or cross borders, “he analyzes.

“We spent 12 years building Airbnb’s business and lost almost all of it in the matter of 4-6 weeks,” says Airbnb CEO @BChesky. “Travel as we knew it is over. It doesn’t mean travel is over, just the travel we knew is over, and it’s never coming back. “Pic.twitter.com/xrbyp6t1M9 – Riley de León (@RileyCNBC) June 22, 2020

Explains the head of the company specialized in tourist rentals -and widely answered by sectors leftist socialists, who accuse her of promoting that thing called ‘gentrification’- that “what we are now going to do is get in the car, drive a few kilometers to a small community or city, and stay in a house. “

However, it does slip that the market, in view of the figures, «seems to be recovering. We are recovering faster than we thought, but I don’t want to have false hopes ». Reservations between the end of May and June in the United States through Airbnb are similar to those of a year ago.

Cuts in employees

This same month Airbnb announced to its staff that it was going to cut 25% of its 7,500 employees worldwide, among forecasts of income “of less than half” than last year 2019.

It also announced that the platform was stopping the group’s investments in its transportation division and investments in integrating hotels and luxury properties into its offer. Chesky began to talk about customers “wanting options closer to home, safer and less expensive.”