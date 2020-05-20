The Podcast of Puntodebreak It took time to add a feminine voice to our waves. After nine programs, the news was in control and we wanted to speak to a woman who, throughout this week, has been in the news. He announced his withdrawal in a heartfelt letter on Instagram, and was with us to explain the motivations behind it. Is Silvia Soler Espinosa, former # 52 in the world and twice finalist in a WTA tournament, which opened with us in a half hour of very interesting talk.

Silvia begins by recounting her ordeal after an unfortunate incident in Oceania. He was there to kick off the 2019 season when the unthinkable happened: a neurological injury which, as she relates, occurred in the most unthinkable way. It is a difficult injury to treat that began to take its toll on the Spanish player, to the point of, as she narrates, doing exercises aimed at Formula 1 drivers to ease the pain.

We not only deal with this problem, since we relive the most exciting moment of her career, according to her: “enter the Olympic Stadium in London, with the rest of the Spanish Delegation, to defend my country in the Olympic Games.” That was one of those moments that makes your hair stand on end, there is no doubt about it.

Finally, Silvia opened up about a sometimes neglected area of ​​our sport: the mental health of the players. Curiously, the ATP announced today that it will provide players with psychologists during this pandemic to guarantee their well-being, an issue that we address in this program and on which Silvia gives her point of view: is the insertion of psychologists in the circuit viable?

It is half an hour of a very interesting talk … but it is that the last half hour, of course, does not lower the level. We bring you the second round of our tennis QUIZ, this time with Alejandro Arroyo and Ayrton Aguirre as protagonists. The six questions that question your tennis knowledge await you; Will they be able to overcome the 3-hit mark of the previous program? Will they know one of Djokovic’s coaches when he was 18, the number of Serbian Challengers or the exact number of ATP titles Jimmy Connors owns?

If you have the answer to these questions and want to know what other questions were covered, don’t miss that last half hour of the program. You can also participate: send the questions you want and we will put one of them in the next quiz. And, be careful, because José Morón or Fernando Murciego may be too …

In short, just over an hour of pure tennis, in your ears. To enjoy!

.