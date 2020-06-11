Sergio Marcús, founder ‘La Agencia’ (a digital business launch agency), defines himself as “an expert in launching infoproducts” and this week he has released his first book based on his experience in this sector, baptized with the impressive title of “Invoice 6 figures in 7 days”.

In Genbeta we have chatted with him to explain what is behind it, not only of that title, but of the whole unknown world of infoproducts. So let us begin by explaining what they are, in the words of Marcús himself:

“Infoproducts are products that incorporate the experiences, knowledge and skills of their creators and are almost always delivered digitally: the star infoproduct is the online course, but it is also an infoproduct an ebook, a podcast, a masterclass, graphic design templates, etc “.

And also, it points out another important characteristic of them: “they are one of the most profitable businesses in the digital economy“

How did you end up in this sector?

Marcús tells us that when he came to the ‘world’ of the Internet and digital business, for him it was a ‘hobby’. At that time, he combined his collaboration with Weblogs SL (the founding company of this medium) with a “tie” job. Until the crisis came, went to unemployment, and decided to train, get fully into digital and dedicate himself to consulting.

And then came what changed everything: he was offered to participate in an affiliate marketing campaign linked to the launch of an online course, which “raised half a million euros in one week, when the price of the course did not reach € 200 “.

“That was when I said ‘OMG, what is this, that I didn’t know or existed?’. I started to investigate more about infoproducts, and I discovered that I was not facing an exceptional case within that field It was then that I decided to get completely into that world, I put aside the topic of consulting and created an agency for launching infoproducts. “

In this pool there is water

“To many people the title of the book may sound like smoke or science fiction“he explains, assuring us, however, that” when they read it, they will see that it is documented and conservative. If I had not succeeded, I would not have called it like this:

“In my first launch, 8,000 euros were invested in advertising and during the ‘open cart week’ (when registrations were open), 300,000 euros were sold. In the first 6 months of the agency’s life, it had already exceeded one million euros billing. Come on, if you needed some kind of validation that it worked, there you had it. And in the last two and a half years, I have helped to invoice more than 5 million euros. “

Marcús explains that in this market the million euro barrier has been broken in one week. “And in the American market there are launches ranging from 8 digits. In Brazil, in 2018, 1 billion euros in infoproducts were sold: the most successful infoproduct in the country is an English course that raises more than 50 million a year “

He also tells us that in the world of launches it is common to use concepts such as ‘7 in 7’ or ‘6 in 7’ (which means precisely “amounts of 6 figures in 7 days”, hence the title of the book). “Is the 6-digit result normal? Well, it’s a feasible goal if you do things right.”

And the coronavirus?

The coronavirus crisis, which has been so dramatic for other sectors, has ended up being good news for the infoproduct sector. He tells us that, during confinement, “the demand for online training has grown a beast.”

But he is also convinced that this is something that is here to stay: “People are seeing the advantages of the model, and discovering that you can find very good courses in this field.”

Remember that, even before the pandemic, Forbes calculated that the infoproducts moved 300 million dollars a day, and that by 2025 it could reach the ‘billion’ (to the 1,000 million dollars): “In these three months what we have achieved has been accelerating” the moment in which that figure will be reached, he predicts.

“In Spain, during the confinement the demand for online training grew by 280%”.

Since we have been forced to work from home because of the coronavirus, the tortilla has been turned around and “companies, who did not look favorably on working from home, have seen that telecommuting is productive.” But These changes, he tells us, also affect the training field:

“Many have started to take online training out of necessity, and they have realized that it has many advantages over on-site: not only can the quality be much higher, but it also does not force you to waste time traveling to the training center , and allows us to study at our own pace “.

There is also a tendency for companies to resort to buying mass-produced products to train their employees, and will go further because

“In some very specific fields, the best training option is the infoproduct created by the specialist on duty. Companies appreciate that the world of infoproducts is focused on achieving concrete results, practical and specific knowledge, as opposed to the paradigm of current training, based on general knowledge that cannot be ‘landed’ “.

But surely this is not for me …

Marcús is clear that infoproducts are not a preserve for a few great professionals, but, on the contrary “are one of the businesses in the digital economy that have a lower barrier to entry“

The infoproducer doesn’t need to be a programmer or anything like that, only you know a lot about something that you are passionate about And, if you have the ability to transmit that knowledge, you can launch an infoproduct:

“The barriers to entry at a technical level are so low that there are people reaching 6 figures without having to have a website, launching only on WhatsApp. Record the video? You can do it with an iPhone. Upload them to a platform? You can upload them to Vimeo and then embed them on other platforms. It is almost as simple as writing a blog, but much more profitable. Then if you get big enough, you can choose to outsource tasks like traffic picking. “

That is why the book does not go into detail in the technical section: he is convinced that what is relevant is not the specific technological platform we use, but the marketing techniques we are committed to, an aspect that for him determines 80% of income and which he addresses in detail in his book: “20 years from now, platforms have changed, but techniques will not have done so.

Infoproducer, build your empire

Marcús’s proposal to his readers revolves around building “a digital empire around an infoproduct” star that provides very high spikes in revenue during short launch periods spaced from each other.

“Sometimes, with a launch every twelve months you raise more than you would earn by keeping that product on sale throughout the year. But you have to complement that infoproduct with others, like an input product (frontend), cheaper and always on sale, allowing us to capture leads for the main product. There’s also backend products, which you offer later of launching the core product, like selling memberships for people who want continuous updating. “

All this will be what will generate recurring income: “Launch is the cornerstone on which you build your business, but it is not the only thing that you sell in your business “.

One of the “star strategies for the sale of infoproducts” that Marcús addresses in his book is precisely that of launching.

The author tells us about a series of steps intended to attract buyers to our flagship infoproduct by offering free pre-training, “building the value” of that before offering it to users (which is not done until the end of the free course).