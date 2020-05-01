‘The invisible monster‘is a fiction short film based on the experiences of Javier Fesser, Guillermo Fesser and Luis Manso after visiting the island of Mindanao (Philippines) in 2019, hit by both the climate crisis and more than five decades of armed conflict.

The 30-minute short film produced by Action Against Hunger and Pendelton Films shows the reality of hundreds of boys and girls in the Philippines, and aims to raise awareness of chronic malnutrition affecting 149 million boys and girls worldwide. .

‘The invisible monster‘tells the story of Aminodin, “the best garbage collector” from the Papandayan landfill where he lives with his family. His cousin Alimn, who now lives in a refugee camp, lost his smile when bombs began to drop from the sky. But Aminodin will do everything in his little hands to try to change this …

On the occasion of its premiere this Friday, May 1 at 7:30 p.m. In # 0, the exclusive channel of Movistar +, and since its subsequent launch in the service on demand of the Spanish operator, we have had the opportunity to chat (by phone) with Guillermo Fesser, its co-director and co-writer, and Luis Manso, your producer.

How did a project like ‘The invisible monster’ come about?

Luis Manso: This arises in a similar way to ‘Binta and the great idea’ and ‘Welcome’, except that these two already existed previously, with which, let’s say that it facilitated the birth of ‘The invisible monster’, since there were two clear references. This arises at the initiative of an NGO such as Action Against Hunger, which wants to communicate something and wants to reach a very broad audience. In this case, very concerned about something that we are also concerned about, which is the subject of education, schools and others, together with the will that Javier, Guillermo and I have to put our communication, professional or production capacity to the service from a good cause like this. Action Against Hunger posed the challenge and we took zero point to embrace it.

Why a short film and not a feature film?

Luis Manso: A short film is easier to produce. Logically, we are talking about a subject of magnitudes. We have shot this in two and a half weeks. A feature film would involve an effort of time, resources and money that is more difficult to approach by an NGO. Then there are the possibilities of dissemination in schools or institutes, which with a piece of this duration is easier. The way to monetize the effort involved in making a feature film with these characteristics is very complicated. What do you do with a feature film? Are you going to the conventional circuit? Do you display it in rooms? Although it is not a documentary, none of the three we have done is, although they are very based on reality and appear so. They are fictional pieces. The commercial life of a documentary in general is very complicated, it is of this type of proposals, however attractive they may be, as I think we do these pieces by giving them a very positive tone, not to mention humor that also has it. It is much more complicated. The short film allows you to go to a very wide circuit of festivals, distribute it in schools and institutes. For everything, but above all for ease of distribution and reaching a wider audience.

What is it like to shoot a fiction in a real environment? How is the deal with those “real” people who participate in a fiction?

Guillermo Fesser: I think that a movie in general is the dream of a screenwriter. Someone conceives a reality, develops a story, and describes the characters, what they do, and what they say. Then he passes the script to the director and there you go. More or less, everything is done. The director practically only has to position the camera. Now, this is the other way around: First the director goes, in this case the directors, Javier and I together, like the anthropologists of National Geographic, we approach a town and we start to observe. Look at those mischievous children, how they smile … well that child’s smile stops the sack. Then we go to a refugee camp and the same, that lady as she walks her child in a wheelchair, for the sack. And that gentleman who passes by with a motorcycle and an umbrella? For the sack. Then you give all this to the scriptwriters and you say, hala, with all this make me a script, beautiful. In other words, the process is backwards. What does that mean? That the film instead of telling things, which is what it usually does, listens to people. I mean, the director doesn’t show up and says “you, get dressed, get over there and say this looking over there.” But the other way around, “ah, that you are wearing this? That you are going out that door? That you are saying this? Well wait, wait a moment I’m going to put the camera on.” It is the other way around. It’s fiction, because Aminodin’s aunt and cousin aren’t really Aminodin’s aunt and cousin, but it’s reality because the woman in the refugee camp and the wheelchair-bound child have actually died war. It is reality because Aminodin picks up trash every day in this town, and it is reality because although he is not Aminodin’s father, Aminodin’s authentic father has that smile. It is one more story of emotions. It is not a story that you are telling, but a story that you are listening to and that you are surprising and exciting yourself. That is pure emotion. And I think that it is transferred to the screen and that it is the success of this type of film.

How do you transform a drama into an emotional film?

Guillermo Fesser: Well, because people are not lazy like a lion’s tail. One is not just sad, or just happy. The same day the dog dies you may have gotten a job, or the same day the girlfriend left you, you may have eaten a chickpea soup that has made your life happy. Happiness, as it says on the movie poster, comes when you least expect it, and in the places where you least expect it. Well, that’s what you see in the movie. In the film you see, yes, people who live in a garbage dump, people who live in very modest and very miserable conditions. But that doesn’t mean you can’t smile when you ride a kite playing with your teammates. You can live in a garbage dump and be in love with your neighbor. What we have done is put faces and names on the people who live there so that when the children see this in class they do not think that the poor are black and white and lame. Let them wonder how it is possible that these children who are like us go hungry. What can we do to change this reality. Many times we are very simplistic when people are away. “The poor who are there.” The stereotype of “the poor”. We are seeing it now with the pandemic, which was once just a thing of the Chinese. When your father-in-law dies, when your mother becomes ill, when you have a child in the ICU. When you’re having a bad time because those downstairs have been kicked out of work. When you put a face and a name, when you put eyes to the tragedy you realize that there are many layers in life. These people are also happy, they also have feelings. These people also like to have a glass of wine. There is when you think about things, right?

To do a project like this, is it necessary to have a high degree of emotional involvement?

Luis Manso: From the moment we received this challenge of, how did we say at the beginning, putting our trades at the service of this wake-up call on chronic hunger, you are getting emotionally involved, right? To give you an idea, when Javi and I first went to Peru for the filming of ‘Welcome’ we didn’t have much time, because we were involved in the production of a feature film, so we used our summer vacation. When you decide to use your vacation, to the point that Javi took two of his children, to know a reality first hand. When, as in my case, you are going to shoot a piece just a month after your daughter was born, as it happened to me in the Philippines, to a place where things are not without a certain risk. Because you are going to a place where there has been a recent conflict, where ISIS is present. Where they are giving you a security briefing every two times because there is a clear risk. When you decide to put your time, your effort, your work. It is that if there is not a very strong emotional implication it is impossible. Because at no time is it about money. A priori there must be a clear initial predisposition. And then, as we did, you spend a week touring a large part of the island of Mindanao, which is where we filmed, and knowing that reality, and you arrive at this town that is built on, by and for garbage, if you don’t bring serial involvement that’s when you get involved up to the bars. I mean, you end up getting excited and worrying about those people, about those children. You end up making it deeply yours. And so always, and we hope to do so also in this case, there is a third trip. A first exploration trip, of going with the open senses to soak up a reality. A second trip where history is shown and filmed, and then a third trip that we allow ourselves the joy of sharing it with that population. Because you are emotionally linked to that population, to those people. With that community with which you have worked.

What is it like to work with each other, that you have such a long professional and even family relationship? What is the dynamics between the three?

Guillermo Fesser: The three of us think that we value each other professionally. It is not a matter of charity, because he is my brother or because he is my partner, we are going to take him because I have to take him. No. Who are the best to do this? And it doesn’t occur to anyone else. Starting from the basis that there is enormous professional respect in the facet that each one develops, then what there is is tremendous generosity when it comes to knowing that what is important is not who looks more, but that the result is the best possible. And with that sense of duty and responsibility, and modesty, you get to work. For example, on a topic as complicated as directing, co-directing a movie. Javier and I had talked about it once but honestly I had never seen it possible. Because you know that a director is like a dictator. It has absolute power and it is very difficult for it to give up any plot. Well, in this case, naturally, we have thought that the result was more important than our own ego, and we have found a way to accommodate ourselves. As Javier is much more technical than me, well, he is very technical and I am nothing, because all the decisions that have had to be made in this regard, although I could give an opinion, it was clear that in case of doubt he would fall on your side. I am much more narrative, more than being with the actors. Many times the actors do not give everything they can because they do not know what you are asking. That part, naturally fell more to me and so we have been advancing. And for me the result has been wonderful. I’ve come back knowing that we may be able to run something longer together. The truth is that it has been very nice, and more considering that he is my brother, who like everyone knows the subject of family and working with family members is always complicated. For me in both ways, as a brother and as a director, he has been superimpositive.

The short film has not been able to go through the schools as planned, given the circumstances. But have you always planned to release it this weekend?

Luis Manso: Well, our idea was that Movistar + broadcast it a little later.

I ask this because this very weekend was when ‘Regrettable stories’ was scheduled to be released in cinemas …

Luis Manso: Yes, it was this weekend when we were planning to release it. Unfortunately this has not been the case, but fortunately we will be able to do it at another time. On ‘The Invisible Monster’, we had planned a quite wide festival calendar, both national and international, before we say its broadcast on Movistar +. All this has complicated it. Shortly before the confinement they told us that we had won in Medina del Campo, one of the most important festivals in terms of short films, and we could not go to the delivery because all this exploded. All of this has affected our plan to say display and distribution, and it has had to accommodate. They proposed to us to advance because it seemed appropriate and it seemed good to us.

Guillermo Fesser: Just as we have said before, filming is flexible, you have to be aware of the reality of the moment, what is put in front of the camera and not be closed to anything, the distribution plan must also be flexible and be aware of what happens. As the important thing is that this film was seen, that it reached the schools and that the children had participation … for example, through the web Cometas vs. Monsters, where everything is explained and Jordi Cruz, from Art Attack, makes a very easy tutorial on how to make a kite with recycled materials, like the children in our film do. With the support of programs such as Buenafuente, the idea is to make a kite fly in various parts of Spain, when possible, and with the kites that the kids have made during confinement. In response from Spain, as if to say to those kids from the other side of the world, to those kids from Papandayan that we have seen them from Spain, and that we are going to lend them a hand. So well, that’s the idea of ​​all this really. That they are not alone and to see what can be done.

By Juan Pairet Iglesias



@Wanchopex

Click here to go to the official page of the series.



