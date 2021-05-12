We speak with Aymar Navarro, third in the 2021 Freeride World Tour World Championship

05/12/2021 at 10:56 AM CEST

The Aranese rider Aymar Navarro tells us about the successful season climbing to the third drawer of the Freeride World Tour and the project carried out by the hand of Ford Ranger Raptor.

How did the collaboration with Ford come about?

Our relationship goes a long way. I have been collaborating with Ford for many years and when we shaped the new season project it was clear to us that the Raptor was a perfect fit as one more member of the team. We spoke with the brand and it was easy to understand each other. That’s where The Check Project by Ford came from. The project is pure adventure and exploration, and what better way than to have a tool like the Ford Raptor to achieve this type of objective.

What has Ford Ranger Raptor given you in this experience?

Safety, facilities, versatility and enjoyment, much enjoyment at the wheel.

It is a luxury to be able to reach places with such difficult access and also to be able to go all the team in the same vehicle with everything we need to do our activities. Whether it be technical material (ropes, skis, boots, poles & mldr;) as with all recording equipment (cameras, tripods, drones & mldr;).

What are the main difficulties that you have encountered in The Check Project by Ford? What has been the greatest satisfaction of this project

The biggest difficulties we have encountered have been finding good snow conditions. We are talking about very demanding objectives that need very specific snow conditions to carry them out successfully and with all the necessary safety.

It is a project that requires a lot of perseverance, not to fall apart if an activity does not go as expected and to be very attentive to changes in the weather to be ready at any time to face a goal.

The greatest satisfaction without a doubt is when you complete one of those objectives. That’s when you forget all the evils, all the early rises without reward, and you enjoy like a child together with your fellow adventurers the success achieved.

What objectives remain to be met in this project?

Although we have been able to make descents during this season that we have been dreaming of all our lives, there are always goals to be done and more with all the terrain we have on the peninsula.

This year we have focused on objectives within the Aran Valley to be able to respect the restrictions and focus all our forces here, at home. But we would like to continue growing with this project and go throughout the peninsula hand in hand with the Ford Raptor as an indispensable companion in seeking new objectives. Explore areas outside the Aran Valley, places like the Picos de Europa that have incredible potential.

Do you think that training for this type of personal project like The Check Project by Ford has helped you achieve that great result in the World Cup?

Yes, 100%. A project like The Check Project by Ford keeps you out of your comfort zone at all times. Mentally it makes you very strong, at the same time that it forces you to get all your technique to be able to perform these descents. Another positive part is that when I am immersed in this project I disconnect from what competition is to be, and so later, when I go into competition mode, I am again at 200%.

I think it is very positive to be able to combine the two facets, although normally riders specialize either in recording or in competition. I think it is positive to be able to combine it although it is hard to spend the whole winter at such a high intensity and demand.

After the 3rd place in the World Cup, how do you approach next season? Do you see it possible to finish on the top of the podium?

Now is the time to enjoy what has been achieved, which for me is very, very big. I had not even dreamed of that podium, with being among the best in the world I was already satisfied. I think I’m still not fully aware of what I had achieved, since when I finished Verbier I got down to work with the project and I hardly had time to assimilate it.

Next year we will see what happens. My intention is to continue both with the competition and with The Check Project by Ford, but it is still too early to know what the next winter will bring us.