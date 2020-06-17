Teresa Rodríguez, spokesperson for Adelante Andalucía -convergence between Podemos and IU in the community-, this week indicated his intention to dismantle the statues of Christopher Columbus. For her part, in Catalonia, the president of the commons in the Parliament Jessica Albiach He argues that dismantling the statue of Columbus in Barcelona « would be a good measure » so that the city does not maintain its « recognition of a figure that made possible the colonization of some territories with genocide. »

Statements that have generated a stir and have outraged some figures in the world of sports. One of them, Salva Ballesta, has expressed his discomfort from his Instagram account supporting the words of Elías Bendodo, who described this controversy as «authentic bullshit«. The former Atlético or Valencia player, now the Algeciras coach, shared the video of the response from the Presidential adviser.

«I take off my hat that your wonderful answer. The Spaniards are already tired of fools to listen to one bullshit after another on the part of the same people as always », A Salva Ballesta wrote in the publication that he was not the only one to express his discomfort at the subject of the Columbus statues.

The golfer Gonzalo Fernández-Castaño He congratulated Bendodo on Twitter for his response: « It is nice when politicians speak clearly and bluntly. » On the other hand, Alfonso Reyes He has written several ironic tweets about it making his position clear.