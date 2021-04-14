“We signed Sampaoli to return to the pure feeling of Marseille”

04/13/2021 at 8:42 PM CEST

Daniel Guillen

The president of Olympique Marseille, Pablo Longoria, justified the hiring of Jorge Sampaoli as a coach to reconcile the fans with the club in an interview for El País: “It is essential that any spectator who goes to the field feels an identification. The decision goes through two points: one more sentimental and the other for the football proposal”.

The Spaniard, who took over the reins of the Marseille club at the end of February, considers that the Argentine is the key to recovering the identity: “Sampaoli fits perfectly with the mentality of the city and the club, recovering historical values. High pressure, aggressive pressure after loss and try to keep possession of the ball to be a team that can defend in a high block in most stocks. ” “Marseille is a very passionate city and you need an equally passionate game idea”, he sentenced.

Along these lines, the project goes far beyond sports: “On the one hand, to create a culture of work. The project we are trying to carry out tries to be a return to amateurism, to the essence of having a passion for playing soccer, to the essence of having fun playing, and to think that you do football for your fans and you can provoke emotions in people “.

French football, low lows

Asked about the little impact of Ligue 1 on the European fans, Pablo Longoria was clear: “French football is experiencing a search for direction. We are at a point where we seek our identity as a championship: whether to continue being a talent exporting championship in which players leave Ligue 1 at 18, 19, 20 years old. and thus it is difficult to increase the level, or to be a championship that manages to establish itself within the European top five with greater seriousness “.

The French league is characterized by a type of football and clear game styles, something that the Spanish considers a disadvantage compared to other tournaments: “I understand that the French championship is complicated by the large number of transitions and the great physical power of the players. When you play many games you find yourself overwhelmed by the rhythm and you have to find that balance by adding pause”.

European admiration of the quarry of France

Despite the little media coverage of the national tournament, France is one of the most accessible markets for clubs due to its value for money: “All the clubs are going to sign France because it is the exporting country par excellence in Europe due to this mixture of cultures. There is no French model of the game, but individually it is the one that exports the most players because the French player continues to play on the street, especially in many neighborhoods of Paris, Marseille and Lyon.“.

In search of the ticket to Europe

The marselles face the final stretch of the season with the big goal of getting a ticket to Europe. In one of the most convulsive campaigns in recent history, which came to chain up to 15 games without winningOlympique is currently sixth with 49 points. Those of Sampaoli They are looking for fifth place, in possession of Lens, with 52 points and thus be able to start the 2021/22 season from a more global perspective. The schedule for Olympique is as follows: Lorient, Strasbourg and Angers at home and Stade Reims, Saint-Etienne and Metz away.