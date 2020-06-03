Pdf format It remains a safe way to share certain documents, without them being plagiarized or altered. However, the difficult part comes when for some reason you realize that you want to change something in the document and you cannot do it. But don’t worry, that doesn’t mean it’s impossible. Here are the top three options on how to edit a PDF when you really need to make major changes. “Data-reactid =” 12 “> The PDF format is still a safe way to share certain documents without them being plagiarized or altered. However, the difficult part comes when for some reason you realize that you want to change something in the document and you cannot do it. But rest assured, that does not mean that it is impossible. Here we show you the three best options on how to edit a PDF when you really need to make major changes.

The PDF format was created by Adobe, so it makes sense to turn to Adobe Acrobat applications when editing PDF files. To use this method, you will need access to Adobe Document Cloud (DC). If you or your company already pay for a subscription to Adobe, this will not be a problem; you just have to enter Acrobat and follow our instructions. If you don’t have a subscription, and you only have a unique PDF project that you really need to edit, you can start a free trial of Adobe DC and get temporary access to the tools you need, without investing in long-term costs. In one way or another, these are the steps to follow.



Step 1: In Adobe Acrobat, go to Files and open the file PDF that you want to edit. The content should appear in the Acrobat.



Step 2: Find the tool Edit PDF, which should be a selection in the tools section on the right side. Select it to switch to an interactive mode that allows you to select PDF content.



Step 3: Make your changes. You can edit text, check for spelling mistakes, resize most elements (using Objects tools) and much more. Background, link, header, and other feature sets can be applied, allowing you to edit virtually anything you want.



Note: It's worth noting that Adobe has mobile app versions of this software if you need to work on the go. The app is also one of the best options if you need to print a PDF. If you don't mind paying for a more permanent version of the service, prices for the standard version start at $ 15 a month. There is also a free version to view PDFs with much less capabilities, if you only need to review the PDF content and not to change it.

Third-party applications offer a variety of fast PDF editing options as an alternative to Adobe Acrobat. They are generally free and available to use or download with a quick search in your browser. Although these tools are more limited than those offered by Adobe, they are an ideal solution for simpler editions.

If your goal is to move between PDF pages to form more complex documents, PDFsam is all you need. It is an extraction tool that you can use to extract and change any PDF page within a file, or between several PDF files, to create the document you need. You can split PDF files through custom bookmarks, page size or limit, and rotate pages as needed.



The layout of PDFsam is simple and easy for beginners to understand: it's just about moving content around your PDF files, which is useful when publishing larger documents and quickly creating outgoing PDF messages. However, it is not very good if you need to drill down and alter colors, correct resolution, correct spelling mistakes, etc. There is an upgraded version of the software that adds more editing features in an additional free download, but this option is more complex and will take longer to learn.

This free download comes with the PDF-Xchange Editor, which provides a long list of things you can do with PDF pages, in some ways even more comprehensive than Adobe Acrobat. You can split, merge, edit, spell check, translate into other languages, add comments, and insert external links. The software also includes plugins for Javascript, file backups, image insertion, and custom stamps. Plus, it works with Google Drive and a full suite of other features that are included when you purchase an advanced license.



In other words, you can probably find the right tool to do exactly what you want in a PDF file. The downside is that it can take a while to learn and pinpoint what you need, especially when you first use the software.

If you don't want to download any particular software to edit a PDF, online editors like Sejda are perfect. Allows you to edit existing text within a PDF, digitally sign, remove blank areas, add images, and annotate on the text.



The service has some limitations, such as a maximum of 200 pages for editable PDF files, and will not handle PDF files over 50MB, but if you want additional functionality, there are subscription packages available that open unlimited pages and all kinds of PDF sizes as well as access to a desktop application.

Convert PDF file

There is one last option, if you are not comfortable with PDF files, or you need to do a lot of work and you don’t have time to start “playing” with new applications. Convert the PDF to a different format and work on it in a software that is more comfortable or suitable for your needs. The most basic way to do this is in the word processing application you use, be it Microsoft Word or Google Docs. While this may “get the job done,” you have the problem that PDF conversion can be unpredictable, especially in these basic word processing applications. Things like symbols, fonts, alignment, spacing, and overall formatting can change.

Able2Extract Professional 15, which allows you to convert PDF files to CSV, Word, PowerPoint, AutoCAD and even Excel formats, among other options. It also allows you to convert the document back to PDF once you have finished working on it.

If you want to convert PDF files no matter what, you can also use Adobe Acrobat. Adobe allows you to convert PDF files to Word, Excel or PowerPoint within Acrobat. If possible, we recommend this over other methods, since Adobe’s format conversion tends to be more accurate than most.