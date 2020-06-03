Pdf format It remains a safe way to share certain documents, without them being plagiarized or altered. However, the difficult part comes when for some reason you realize that you want to change something in the document and you cannot do it. But don’t worry, that doesn’t mean it’s impossible. Here are the top three options on how to edit a PDF when you really need to make major changes. “Data-reactid =” 12 “> The PDF format is still a safe way to share certain documents without them being plagiarized or altered. However, the difficult part comes when for some reason you realize that you want to change something in the document and you cannot do it. But rest assured, that does not mean that it is impossible. Here we show you the three best options on how to edit a PDF when you really need to make major changes.

Third-party applications offer a variety of fast PDF editing options as an alternative to Adobe Acrobat. They are generally free and available to use or download with a quick search in your browser. Although these tools are more limited than those offered by Adobe, they are an ideal solution for simpler editions.

Convert PDF file

There is one last option, if you are not comfortable with PDF files, or you need to do a lot of work and you don’t have time to start “playing” with new applications. Convert the PDF to a different format and work on it in a software that is more comfortable or suitable for your needs. The most basic way to do this is in the word processing application you use, be it Microsoft Word or Google Docs. While this may “get the job done,” you have the problem that PDF conversion can be unpredictable, especially in these basic word processing applications. Things like symbols, fonts, alignment, spacing, and overall formatting can change.

Able2Extract Professional 15, which allows you to convert PDF files to CSV, Word, PowerPoint, AutoCAD and even Excel formats, among other options. It also allows you to convert the document back to PDF once you have finished working on it.

If you want to convert PDF files no matter what, you can also use Adobe Acrobat. Adobe allows you to convert PDF files to Word, Excel or PowerPoint within Acrobat. If possible, we recommend this over other methods, since Adobe’s format conversion tends to be more accurate than most.

