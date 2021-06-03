“We should never stop playing, what we should do is adapt the type of game to age”

Why is it important for children and not so young to play? This and many other questions are answered by Abel Domínguez, a health psychologist and spokesman for Fisher-Price, who participates in the initiative ‘Playing everything goes better’ together with the Spanish Association of Toy Manufacturers (AEFJ).

Hi Abel, why is it so important for children to play?

Play is the way in which children explore the world, discover and learn, it is the natural vehicle of learning for them since it encourages the curiosity that is the basis of learning. This is what makes the game so important. It gives them the opportunity to use certain ways of thinking and to develop logical, numerical and causal thinking.

As parents, we may wonder what things children have to learn at all times and what is the best way to stimulate that learning. There are an infinite number of strategies and tasks that they must put into practice in games while having fun that helps them to develop as people and to develop their thinking and way of thinking.

Up to what age should it be played?

Beyond the playful nature of the game, we should never stop playing. It is backed by science that playing is good for everyone, from helping little ones develop, lowering cortisol levels in adults, and preventing cognitive degeneration in older people. What we should always do is adapt the type of game to age.

There are different stages of growth that determine the learning that children are capable of doing, but these stages should always be indicative since each child has their own learning rhythm and it must be respected to achieve healthy development. In this sense, it is important to provide them with toys that can be adapted to their needs at all times.

“Parents should play with their children. It is a way of generating bonds of coexistence, affection and quality”

Should parents participate in children’s play?

Parents should play with their children to accompany them in the game. It is a way of generating bonds of coexistence, affection and quality. Still, it is also good for children to play alone. In fact, it has been shown that they learn more when they discover for themselves, than when they carry out guided and structured learning by an adult. Therefore, they are highly recommended, toys that catch their attention, allow them to explore and encourage them to interact, motivating and stimulating their learning.

What is the ‘Playing everything goes better’ initiative?

This initiative is framed within the brand campaign ‘Playing is also learning’ which aims to convey that the game, in addition to being an engine of benefits and fun, is the main vehicle for learning in children.

Learning through play is very rich since it arises from self-interest, self-motivation, spontaneously and this is how the most important knowledge for life is acquired, such as speaking, moving in harmony, relating to others or concepts. more theoretical such as mathematics, reading, writing … And it is that, through play, curiosity is enhanced, which is the engine of learning.

Playing makes learning easier and more fun.

How has the way of playing changed in recent years?

In recent years the way of playing has become more digital. Everything that was enjoyed before on paper is now taking on a digital tone, which also attracts a lot of children’s attention. The digital world has opened up a whole universe of new games or adaptations of classic games that are very attractive to children and adults.

Toys have been adapting to new technologies. Now, for example, there are so-called “electronic baby toys” for this younger age that are ideal for fostering their curiosity.

The discoveries that the little ones make by experimenting by themselves are very rewarding, that is why they like so much toys that stimulate their curiosity, concepts such as letters, numbers, etc. They are more fun to learn when their favorite characters activate sounds, play songs, or say phrases that they can identify and repeat.

“Through play, curiosity is enhanced, which is the engine of learning”

Is it possible to transfer everything to the game, for example, the heavier subjects such as theory?

I think there are playful ways of approaching certain tasks that could be a bit more tedious like housework or a little more automatic tasks. We can reinforce and generate interest in our children through certain techniques of cards, prizes or other techniques that psychologists recommend to parents so that they finish well and quickly those tasks that are a little more difficult but are necessary and important for children’s development.

For example, the school subjects that we find they struggle the most, parents should think a bit about how to make them more fun. This is a great key and resource that we should have. As Fisher-Price says, “Playing is also learning.” We cannot forget that children learn through play, because it is their language. If we transfer to the game a learning objective that we consider important for them, we will be instilling it much better.