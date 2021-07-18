we should do more things like that

Lewis Hamilton started from the top position in the sprint race of the 2021 British Grand Prix, but when the traffic lights quickly turned off he was overtaken by Max Verstappen.

The Dutchman took the lead from the first corner and never let go until he crossed the checkered flag. Hamilton He tried to attack during the initial 10 turns, but when he understood that the difference of 1.7 seconds was irreversible, he decided not to press any more.

Despite the result, the seven-time world champion was satisfied with the Formula 1 experiment with the sprint race that will order the grid of Sunday’s event, which brought a change in the format of the weekend by holding a session of qualifying on Friday afternoon.

“I think this weekend has been impressive in terms that yesterday was such a fun day having qualifying on Friday, much more enjoyable and more fun,” said Hamilton at the end of Saturday’s sprint.

“I don’t know if it was the most exciting race or not, but we should do more like that, maybe a different version in the future, because this makes the weekend more enjoyable.”

Regarding his result, he expressed that the positive part of Saturday’s race is that on Sunday he will have another chance to fight against Verstappen, although he acknowledged that in the 17 laps of the sprint it was difficult for him to keep up with the championship leader, a situation that he considers will be repeated on Sunday.

“Yes, I would like to be able to do the start again, but luckily we can do it tomorrow.”

“Today I have given everything,” he said. “But tomorrow we will fight again, but I want to say that I hit the mark on what happened on my way out. It is simply not good when you lose starting from the first position, but tomorrow we will try to turn the negative into a positive ”.

Today’s result allowed Verstappen to add an additional three points in the championship to reach 185, while Lewis added two extras for his second place to stay at 152.

“Every point counts. I am grateful to have finished and tomorrow, as I said, we will fight again, but I want to say that they are very strong in the race. He was moving away and there was nothing I could do to hold him back, so we must try to stay ahead of them somehow. “

“They have done a great job with their engine, their starts are really good this year, we have lost a bit of performance in our starts, so we have to work a little more to try to improve that, because losing positions is never a good thing ”.

For his part, Valtteri Bottas was the only rider in the top four to start on the soft tire, while the rest opted for the middle. Although the Finn was expected to suffer significant wear and tear in the final laps and fall into positions, he remained ahead of the Ferrari of Charles Leclerc.

The Scandinavian explained that their strategy allowed them to acquire more information on how the compound will behave for Sunday, so now they can have a broader picture of what to expect.

“Yes, we tried to do something different and obviously the goal was to try to attack (Verstappen) at the start or on the first lap, but we couldn’t. I think he made a good start too. At the first corner I was a bit blocked, so I couldn’t take advantage of the momentum, but we tried, and in the end we managed to hold the position on a soft tire, although there was some blistering ”.

“I think today shows that tomorrow is not going to be easy. And if it’s going to be a bit warmer, then there could be more problems, so at least now we are definitely aware and more open about what can happen. “

