Buenos Aires.- Lucas Passerini, Cruz Azul forward, accepted an interview with Super Deportivo in which he referred to how the quarantine passes and did not hesitate to affirm that, if the league does not end, the fairest would be to give the title to the Cement Machine.

Regarding the possible return of the activity, he said:

Just today we had a talk with the DT and he informed us a little about what is being said. It is difficult to return to practice. At one point they said that on the 18th, then at the end of May, but nothing concrete is yet known. ”

Passerini, who came from Palestine due to the injury of Milton Caraglio and gradually gained a place, said: “The truth is that to date we are the first. We beat America 1 to 0 “, referring to the last day before the break.

Today deservedly and for what we did, if the tournament ends, I think the champion should be Cruz Azul for marching. It is logical that he who is second or third does not share it, although it does not seem far-fetched that they give us the title ”.

A big club

In addition, he praised Cruz Azul: “He is gigantic and I realized it from the first day. The amount of press at the airport had never happened to me. It has great, first-rate facilities. “

The fans follow you even at the hotel and it happened to me that there are people in Los Angeles and there you really realize the size of the institution. Hopefully we can give him what he deserves and win the title. ”

Take it easy

Already more relaxed, he spoke about his participation in the eLiga, where he lost the four games in which he represented the club: “The important thing is the tournament, we are first ha. I’m not playing FIFA a lot and I’m not on the level of other players in the tournament. “

I am very horny and it was noticed against Morelia because I was losing 1 to 0 and then I got a penalty. And the rival (César Huerta) began to cheat me and I started to insult. I wanted to break the television. ”

Lastly, it was agreed to choose between River and Boca in the event of a hypothetical offer in the future:

My parents and my brothers are from Boca. I have cousins ​​who drove me crazy when they won the Madrid final. If they gave me a choice, I stay with Boca beyond that fanaticism as one progresses in his career is losing it a little.

