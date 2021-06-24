“We should all support Britney”: Justin Timberlake sent a message of support to the singer



Britney Spears receives support from her ex Justin Timberlake after her court hearing.

The ex-boyfriend of Britney Spears, Justin timberlake, was among several celebrities who teamed up with messages of support after the strong statements he made at his guardianship hearing.

After more than a decade of silence and secrecy, this Wednesday, June 23, The singer spoke about the nightmare it has been to be under a guardianship controlled by her father, Jamie Spears, and therefore Timberlake did not hesitate to express his support through an emotional message he published on his social networks.

“After what we saw today, right now we should all support BritneyRegardless of our past, good or bad, and no matter how long has passed. What’s happening to you is just not rightThe singer wrote on Twitter.

Timberlake also pointed out that “No one should be held against their will or have to ask permission to access everything they have worked hard for”, all this in the series of messages he shared on his social network where he highlighted that it is an adult woman who still lives under her father’s control.

“Jess (his wife) and I send our love and our absolute support to Britney right now. We hope that the courts and her family will do this well and let her live as she wants ”, was the last post that the actor also published regarding the situation of his ex-partner.

No one should EVER be held against their will… or ever have to ask permission to access everything they’ve worked so hard for. – Justin Timberlake (@jtimberlake) June 24, 2021

Justin and Britney starred in one of the most notorious romances in the music industry, however, talent and age led them to separate in the middle of a great scandal, something that he left in the past. the singer to join the movement that supports Spears.

The 39-year-old singer qualified her legal guardianship, largely overseen by Jamie Spears, of “abusive” and said it left her “traumatized” after 13 years of not having access to their own money and making their own life decisions. Finally formally asked the court to put an end to the ordeal.