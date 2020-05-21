Dell XPS 13 it is one of the best laptops you can buy right now. Neither the folding laptop Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Fold nor the renewed MacBook Air They took their long-standing lead. “data-reactid =” 12 “> With fantastic performance, great design, and long battery life, the Dell XPS 13 is one of the best laptops you can buy right now. Neither Lenovo’s ThinkPad X1 Fold foldable laptop nor the revamped MacBook Air made a dent in its already long leadership.

the best macbook& nbsp; (if you are an Apple stalwart), the best Chromebook& nbsp; (if you want an affordable laptop with a super light operating system), the best 2-in-1, the best for gaming, and a few other options. “data-reactid =” 29 “> But if the XPS 13 doesn’t is what you are looking for, in this selection of best laptops on the market we will also tell you which is the best MacBook (if you are an unconditional Apple), the best Chromebook (if you want an affordable laptop and with a super light operating system), the best 2 in 1, the best to play, and some other options.

Dell XPS 13? Because it looks great, combining a metallic exterior with a white woven fiberglass interior. Its design feels Premium and at the same time attractive: it is the kind of cool new toy that you will want to show to anyone who is willing to listen to you. The superfine InfinityEdge bezel is another high point of its design. Although many laptops have copied this design, the XPS 13 He did it first, as well as doing better with less than a quarter of an inch on each side. It is as functional as it is beautiful, small and light. “Data-reactid =” 51 “>Why did we choose the Dell XPS 13? Because it looks great, combining a metallic exterior with a white woven fiberglass interior. Its design feels Premium and at the same time attractive: it is the kind of cool new toy that you will want to show to anyone who is willing to listen to you. The superfine InfinityEdge bezel is another high point of its design. Although many laptops have copied this design, the XPS 13 did it first, in addition to doing better with less than a quarter of an inch on each side. It is as functional as it is beautiful, small and light.

Of course, there is one thing you should know, and it has to do with the webcam. The frames are so thin there is no room for it above, so it sits below the screen, rather than above. This creates an awkward angle, though it’s becoming an increasingly common feature on other bezel-less laptops.

The two models we tested, the i5 and i7 versions, start at $ 1,000 and $ 1,400 respectively. Both feature eighth-generation processors, along with a selection of solid-state drives and up to 16GB of RAM. If you want to go for something cheaper, you can still buy the seventh generation Core i3 version, which starts at just $ 800.

MacBook Air

The best MacBook

MakBook Air is one of the best laptops of 2020

More

$ 2999 at Amazon“data-reactid =” 82 “> $ 2999 at Amazon

The latest MacBook Air update is not a reinvention, but it does a lot of things well. First, it comes with a price cut, which now starts at just $ 999 (or $ 899 for students). That includes an increase in base storage, which now starts at 256GB.

Most importantly, though, it swaps out the failed butterfly mechanism keyboard for the new Magic Keyboard. If you buy the MacBook Air, you’ll get a reliable laptop that you can type on for years without worrying about keyboard wear and tear.

However, performance should be a consideration. Even the quad-core Core i5 processor MacBook Air is unable to compete with the 13-inch MacBook Pro. Use a less powerful processor. But for those with simpler needs – email, web browsing, productivity apps, Netflix streaming – the MacBook Air offers enough.

Asus ZenBook 13 UX333

The best laptop for students

$ 2999 at Amazon“data-reactid =” 98 “> $ 2999 at Amazon

Students often don’t have much of a budget to accommodate premium laptops like the Dell XPS 13 or Huawei MateBook X Pro, which is why we suggest the Asus ZenBook 13 UX333. It is an ultrabook that comes with our highest recommendation and costs only $ 850. While most laptops in this price range cut down on important things like battery life or display quality, this ZenBook 13 has it all. It’s not as powerful as the Dell XPS 13 or a MacBook Pro, but in its latest iteration, it almost matches the XPS 13 in terms of small bezels. It’s also a great looking laptop that keeps weight under control without sacrificing build quality.

The value of the investment here is particularly impressive. The base model comes with an 8th generation Intel Core i5 processor, 8GB of RAM and a 256GB solid state drive. That’s twice the memory and storage of the $ 900 Dell XPS 13, and better battery life than you’ll find at other competitors. Although you can still buy the UX331UA, the newer version has thinner bezels, a lighter chassis, and better battery life in web browsing. The amount of benefits you can get for so little money is remarkable, and that should be of particular interest to students. If you need to lower the price even more, we suggest the Acer Aspire E 15, whose price is usually around $ 550 dollars.

Google Pixelbook Go

The best Chromebook

$ 2999 at Amazon“data-reactid =” 114 “> $ 2999 at Amazon

Thanks to its ultra-light weight of 2.3 pounds and its fantastic battery life, it is an excellent choice for students and people who do their work while traveling.

Starting at $ 649, it’s not a significant price reduction from the original $ 999 Pixelbook – you will, of course, face the usual limitations with Chrome OS. It’s built around Google’s Chrome web browser, which means you can’t download your normal Windows apps. However, it is wonderfully simple and intuitive to use, and the inclusion of the Google Play Store fills in some gaps in the software with Android apps.

Surface pro 7

The best 2-in-1 laptop

$ 2999 at Amazon“data-reactid =” 130 “> $ 2999 at Amazon

The Surface Pro line has earned its fame over the years with its excellent detachable keyboard and full Windows 10 performance. It’s the familiar PC experience you’re used to, with the added interest of 2-in-1 capability, compatibility with the Surface Pen stylus and tablet mode. It is an extremely well-built device, complete with a beautiful high-resolution display and a rock-solid kickstand.

The latest model, the Surface Pro 7, doesn’t make any substantial changes to the formula, but does offer a couple of key updates. Now you get a USB-C port instead of a mini DisplayPort, as well as upgrade performance with Intel’s 10th generation Ice Lake processors. That means more agile performance and improved integrated graphics.

Would we want the Surface Pro 7 to have the slimmer chassis and smaller bezels than the new Surface Pro X? Of course. But the Surface Pro 7 is the cheaper and more reliable option of the two, and it easily maintains its status as the best 2-in-1 you can buy.

HP Elite Dragonfly

The best laptop for business

The HP Elite Dragonfly, one of the best business laptops, on an orange background.

More

$ 2999 at Amazon“data-reactid =” 159 “> $ 2999 at Amazon

Elite Dragonfly& nbsp; proves it. “data-reactid =” 161 “> Business laptops carry a certain stigma: They are supposed to be clunky, ugly, and riddled with bloatware (junk software). But that doesn’t have to be as well and the Elite Dragonfly proves it.

The Elite Dragonfly has everything your company’s technology department needs (and will appreciate), without sacrificing design and modernity. The ideal user is someone who works on the move, whether on long flights or on the subway. That’s where the Dragonfly’s dimensions really take on additional value as a highly capable notebook.

Additionally, the Elite Dragonfly is one of the first 5G-enabled laptops, which could come in handy as the faster connectivity standard is implemented.

Acer Aspire 5

The best budget laptop

$ 2999 at Amazon“data-reactid =” 183 “> $ 2999 at Amazon

Buying a budget laptop (especially one under $ 500) can be a horrible experience. Slim displays, plastic chassis, low battery life, and heavy performance – enough to keep you waiting and save a few hundred dollars more. In most cases, we also recommend it.

The Acer Aspire 5 is one of the few exceptions. There is a wide choice of configurations, ranging from $ 350 to $ 850. The most balanced model is the $ 500 option, which includes an eighth-generation quad-core Intel processor and 8GB of RAM for excellent performance, a 15-inch 1080p display, and even a 256GB solid-state drive. It’s not fancy, but it has everything you need in a modern laptop.

Based on our review, the Aspire 5 even has good battery life, offering a full day of work without needing to be plugged in. That’s something many laptops that double in price can’t brag about.

Razer Blade 15 RTX

Best gaming laptop

$ 2999 at Amazon“data-reactid =” 199 “> $ 2999 at Amazon

From the outside, you may not even know that the Razer Blade is a gaming laptop. It’s as light and thin as a MacBook Pro, with slim bezels, a world-class keyboard and touchpad, as well as a bright and vivid 15-inch screen. Even if it wasn’t a gaming laptop, the Razer Blade would still likely be a contender for one of the best 15-inch laptops. The fact that he can play respectable painting games makes it a miracle.

Simply put, this is the most stylish and beautiful gaming laptop you’ve ever seen. The recently updated options for a 4K OLED display or 240Hz refresh rate further sweetens the package. Options like the Alienware Area-51m might work better, but for our money this is the best gaming laptop of the moment.

Dell XPS 15

The best 15-inch laptop

$ 2999 at Amazon“data-reactid =” 216 “> $ 2999 at Amazon

The XPS 13 is great, but you might want something with a bigger screen. You’re not alone. Sales figures have continually shown that 15-inch systems outperform their smaller rivals. We think this is in part because good and small laptops are not cheap, but also because some people just want a bigger screen.

Fortunately, Dell also has the XPS 15. It’s great for the same reasons as the XPS 13, and because it’s larger, you can go with the fastest hardware available today, up to a six-core eighth-generation Intel. . Core i7-8750H processor, Nvidia GeForce GTX 1050 Ti graphics, a beautiful display, and fantastic battery life. It is easily the best 15 inch laptop on the market today.

The XPS 15 was recently updated with the fastest eighth-generation processors, as well as a more powerful GTX 1050 Ti in high-end configurations. These new components make the XPS 15 an even better value.

Apple MacBook Pro 16

The best laptop to edit photos

$ 2999 at Amazon“data-reactid =” 241 “> $ 2999 at Amazon

Apple’s MacBook line has been a favorite among photo editors forever. The company has built up so many followers by ensuring that the best software runs on macOS and by offering some of the best and most accurate displays you can buy.

The MacBook Pro maintains that focus on creative professionals, especially if you go for the new 16-inch model. It offers plenty of power in a very thin and light form factor, up to eighth-generation Intel Core i7 CPUs, 16GB of RAM and 2TB of fast storage. And its display is great for photo editing thanks to a 16:10 aspect ratio that provides more vertical space and a wide color gamut (100 percent sRGB and 91 percent AdobeRBG) with the most accurate colors you can get. . The 16-inch MacBook Pro has ninth-generation Intel CPUs, and provides the largest screen among laptops, something photographers will appreciate. It also features an improved keyboard and powerful performance.

Windows laptops are catching up, but the MacBook Pro retains its place at the top of the photo-editing laptop market. It is not the least expensive photo editing platform, but it is the best.

We select the best laptops you can buy this 2020 appeared first on Digital Trends Spanish. “data-reactid =” 247 “> The post We select the best laptops you can buy this 2020 appeared first on Digital Trends Español.