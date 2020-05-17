transmission services, Today you have multiple alternatives to enjoy series and movies. But you don’t always have to pay for everything. There are also no-cost options, like the best free YouTube movies on this list. They’re certainly not premieres, but they’re from entertaining stories or Hollywood’s “Golden Age” worth watching. “Data-reactid =” 12 “> Thanks to the growing number of streaming services, today you have multiple alternatives to enjoy of series and movies. But you don’t always have to pay for everything. There are also no-cost options, like the best free movies on YouTube that are on this list. They’re certainly not premieres, but they are from entertaining stories or Hollywood’s “Golden Age” worth seeing.

For a full month, Spurlock ate only McDonald’s, trying to see what kind of effect this diet would have on his body. During the process, your weight not only increases, but your energy level also plummets and you experience a wide variety of harmful side effects. Meanwhile, he examines McDonald’s role in the lives of American consumers and its indoctrination methods that aimed to make people (especially young people) completely dependent on Big Macs and potato chips. While the fast food industry has improved since 2004, the corporate propaganda message and the filth of mass-produced food still rings in our ears today.

With Great Power: The Stan Lee Story (2010)

Stan Lee, there are many reasons to reunite with one of the men who created Spider-Man, Iron Man, The Avengers, Hulk, The X-Men and many other world famous superheroes. This 2010 documentary chronicles the life and career of the man who helped make Marvel Comics a household name and changed the face of the comic book world for generations. While the film offers an origin story for Stan, “The man“Lee also provides a poignant look at her life, away from all superheroes and bigger-than-life adventures, as a loving husband and father.” Data-reactid = “70”> With the recent demise of comic book icon Stan Lee There are plenty of reasons to reunite with one of the men who created Spider-Man, Iron Man, The Avengers, Hulk, The X-Men, and many other world-famous superheroes. This 2010 documentary chronicles the life and career of the man who He helped make Marvel Comics a household name and changed the face of the comic book world for generations. While the film offers an origin story for Stan “The Man” Lee, it also provides a poignant look at his life, far from all. superheroes and larger-than-life adventures, like loving husband and father.

Better off dead (1985)

Fists of Fury (1972)

Fists of Fury (titled The Big Boss outside the US) gained the attention of both Hollywood and much of Asia, as it showed him applying certain skills in martial arts and an apparently unlimited charisma. The film features Lee as Cheng Chao-an, a young man who travels from China to Thailand to work in an ice factory with his cousins. However, a promise he made to his mother not to fight again was corrupted in a drug operation that put his cousins ​​in danger. “Data-reactid =” 100 “> Bruce Lee’s first major film, Fists of Fury (titled The Big Boss outside the US) gained the attention of both Hollywood, and much of Asia, as it showed him applying certain martial arts skills and an apparently limitless charisma. The film features Lee as Cheng Chao-an, A young man who travels from China to Thailand to work in an ice factory with his cousins, however, a promise he made to his mother not to fight again was corrupted in a drug trafficking operation that put his cousins ​​in danger.

The General (1926)

The General It was met with mixed reviews and poor box office returns after its release in 1926, but since then, it has become Keaton’s best movie and an all-time classic. This movie follows a Confederate train engineer forced to act, after the father of his love interest (Marion Mack) is injured in battle. The film features two train chase scenes that turned out to be the most expensive stunts in a silent film, and features stunning historical detail. “Data-reactid =” 116 “> While Charlie Chaplin remains a household name, later more 40 years after his death, Buster Keaton is a pioneer of the film and one of the first true stars of silent film.The General encountered mixed reviews and poor box office returns after its release in 1926, but has since It has become the best Keaton movie and an all time classic. This movie follows a Confederate train engineer forced to act, after his love interest father (Marion Mack) is wounded in battle. It features two train chase scenes that turned out to be the most expensive stunts in a silent movie, and features stunning historical detail.

Kung Fury (2015)

David Sandberg was not only the director of the film, but also plays the protagonist, Kung Fury, a detective who acquired superhuman combat skills, after being struck by lightning and bitten by a cobra at the same time. Kung Fury uses his supreme combat skills to clean the filthy streets of Miami, but faces his greatest challenge when the villain Adolf Hitler (Jorma Taccone) arrives, trying to conquer all the time, through his own mastery of kung fu.

Kung fury It is not a serious or credible movie, but it is quite entertaining. But that is not all; A full-length sequel is on the way, with Michael Fassbender, Arnold Schwarzenegger and David Hasselhoff involved in different capacities. You can’t miss it! “data-reactid =” 140 “> Kung Fury is not a serious or credible movie, but it is Pretty entertaining, but that’s not all, a full-length sequel is on the way, with Michael Fassbender, Arnold Schwarzenegger and David Hasselhoff involved in different capacities – you can’t miss it!

Reefer Madness (1936)

Night of the Living Dead (1968)

Without a doubt, this production was momentous in American horror movies. The George A. Romero classic follows seven people who are trapped in Pennsylvania, as they are terrified of the undead that surround them. These people must try to survive without understanding the terror that lurks outside.

28 Days Later or Shaun of the Dead. Romero not only starred in this film, but also wrote, directed, and edited it, making him a superstar, quickly revolutionizing the genre on a budget of just $ 114,000. “Data-reactid =” 172 “> The film has It has been considered the first zombie movie, and its influences can be seen in other productions, such as 28 Days Later or Shaun of the Dead. Romero not only acted in this movie, but also wrote, directed and edited it, which made him into a superstar, quickly revolutionizing the genre on a budget of just $ 114,000.

Free to Play: The movie (2014)

eSports it is still establishing itself as a legitimate form of entertainment. Those who do not play at a competitive level, may not understand the physical and mental effort that, for many hours a day, thousands of players invest to win the games. However, thanks to this production it will now be easier to understand. “Data-reactid =” 187 “> More than a year after the founding of the Overwatch League, eSports is still establishing itself as a legitimate form of entertainment. Those who don’t play On a competitive level, they may not understand the physical and mental effort that thousands of players spend many hours a day winning the games, but thanks to this production it will now be easier to understand.

His girl Friday (1940)

Nosferatu (1922)

Although it won’t scare you, director FW Murnau tells the story perfectly, taking advantage of the haunting atmosphere associated with German cinema to great effect (at Nosferatu, you can see influences from works as fundamental as Dr. Caligari’s Cabinet). Production designer Albin Grau designed the film after speaking to a Serbian farmer who believed that his father was one of the undead.

Absolutely Anything

With a full cast of Monty Python, Absolutely Anything is an appropriately dumb movie. When a group of aliens decides to test Earth’s destiny by granting extraordinary powers to an ordinary schoolmaster (Simon Pegg), only the man-speaking dog seems to understand the value and importance of powers. The teacher really just wants to flex a lot and lift things up. Robin Williams voices the canine companion in his final role, while Kate Beckinsale also co-stars.

The Ghost Writer (2010)

Ronin (1998)

Robert De Niro leads a star-studded cast in this post-Cold War adventure-action flick about an international team of former intelligence agents hired to carry out a dangerous mission. However, when they decide to look after their interests, the true nature of each member will be revealed. Stellan Skarsgard, Jean Reno, Jonathan Pryce, Sean Bean and Natascha McElhone round out the cast.

The Magic of Belle Isle (2012)

Killer Klowns from Outer Space (1988)

