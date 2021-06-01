We select the best cabin luggage for your vacation

06/01/2021

The long-awaited holidays are approaching and the luggage that we are going to take is as important as the chosen destination. And there is nothing worse than discovering that your suitcase does not meet the optimal characteristics when we are in the boarding queue and there is no going back. Despite the fact that the trip is long, and a larger suitcase is needed, it never hurts to have a good piece suitable for the cabin in which to put the essentials to avoid annoyances and that a loss of the invoiced does not ruin us Holidays. Here are some of the best-selling models on the market.

The cabin luggage It is essential for getaways, short trips and for those who want to carry light luggage, or save on their flight by avoiding having to pay for luggage, taking advantage of airline offers. Therefore, it is important that you buy the best cabin luggage for your travels.

If you want to enjoy your trip to the fullest, you should look for a suitable cabin suitcase that offers you a good price, quality, the ideal measures, resistance and safety.

How to choose the best cabin luggage correctly

If you want buy cabin luggage onlineYou should know that the cabin suitcase can be a backpack, briefcase, bag and suitcase with wheels. In addition, there are other aspects to consider:

The cabin measurements They are very important, you have to know the ones allowed by the flight company you are going on, although the IATA recommended measures 55 x 35 x 20 cm. admitted weight for cabin luggage so you don’t have problems. There are companies that allow from 7 kilos to 12 kilos. material It is also an aspect to consider, due to its resistance, flexibility, conditions, price and durability. One of the materials that stands out for its flexibility and lightness is polycarbonate. telescopic handle it is very practical for a comfortable grip. It is recommended that it be made of resistant plastic and with a double bar to carry it better. wheels, much better if you have 4 caster wheels than just 2 fixed ones. You can also opt for the 8-wheeled ones, which are 2 in each corner.Price. This is an aspect to take into account when choosing the suitcase that best suits you.Additional features. You should consider some extras such as the zipper, inner lining, TSA system and other aspects if you want to buy cabin luggage at Amazon.

Perletti

Perletti is a rigid carry-on suitcase made of lightweight, scratch- and impact-resistant ABS material with dimensions 55x40x20 cm that has been approved for flights on Ryanair and Easyjet so that you can carry it as a carry-on.

It has 4 multidirectional double wheels to transport it easily, it has great stability and comfort when carried in an upright position or when pushed with its telescopic handle that adapts to you.

With a capacity of 35 kilos, it has two compartments, one more spacious with bands and the other with a zip and lined pocket, and a TSA lock for greater security.

BUY (€ 54.90)

Amazon Basics

Amazon Basics is a 55 cm rotating rigid suitcase designed for short trips It has a flexible and resistant polycarbonate protective cover, with a TSA lock for greater security.

In various colors, it features a lined interior with a divider and compression pads and an interior organizer with 3 compartments to store smaller items. It has 4 double swivel wheels for smooth movement in any direction.

With telescopic handle to adapt to your height, is one of the best cabin luggage that has a good price, attractive design and rigid finish resistant to scratches and bumps.BUY (€ 54.99)

Amazon Basics

Rigid hand luggage, with four swivel wheels and built-in TSA lock. Available in six colors, it offers the three-year warranty that comes with all AmazonBasics own luggage products. Made of polycarbonate, 100% durable and robust, it offers the added value of its extensibility. It has a 15% expandable capacity thanks to its central zippers and an interior with an organizer and extra pockets to keep everything perfectly located. The telescopic handle also makes it the perfect luggage to move around stations and airports in total comfort.

BUY (€ 51.39)

American Tourister Bon Air

Available in eight colors, the Bon Air brings together all the qualities of one of the leading brands in the luggage industry. Namely: three-digit TSA lock to add security, the strength that polypropylene provides and a comfortable handling thanks to the wheels of the Spinner that rotate 360 ​​°. This American Tourister has a 30-liter capacity and an interior that can be divided into two compartments. Due to its low weight, 2.5 kg when empty, it is a great suitcase to handle and place in small aircraft cabins.

BUY (€ 66.00)

Kono ABS

The modern and functional design that characterizes the Kono brand luggage is reflected in the ABS. In a color scheme ranging from understated black to bright purple, this cabin bag offers rugged ABS protection, tether straps, zippered interior compartments, retractable handle and 4 swivel wheels for 360-degree maneuverability. Three-digit padlock to improve security.

BUY (€ 39.33)

Cabin Max Velocity

The Velocity trolley is ideal for use as a suitcase for cabin luggage, but also its hard shell is resistant enough in case it is necessary to check in. It also stands out for the extendable zipper, which increases the capacity by an additional 10 liters (in case, for example, you want to use it with an airline that offers a more generous carry-on baggage allowance). Cabin Max has been designing and manufacturing suitcases and travel bags for more than ten years. All of their products are covered by a three-year warranty.

BUY (€ 44.95)

Sulema

Measuring 53 x 37 x 23 centimeters, this suitcase incorporates a front pocket with a padded compartment for a 16-inch laptop and an integrated USB socket for charging devices (power bank not included). It is made of lightweight, robust materials with high resistance to scratches. Its wheels are double to give the suitcase greater stability and make less noise when moving. The handle is telescopic in aluminum and has a TSA lock with a numerical combination (mandatory to travel to the United States).

BUY (€ 66.99)

Eastpak Tranverz S

Eastpak has been creating bags, purses and backpacks that inspire people since 1952. It started out making duffel bags for the United States Army and is now a leading lifestyle brand among young urbanites. This suitcase features a two-tier zippered main compartment to keep items safe and is made of 100% polyester. In addition, it has fastening straps that keep the luggage as it was placed.

BUY (€ 143.45)

