We seize the opportunity and win

After wowing the world in MotoGP by winning the title with Joan Mir and Suzuki last season, Davide Brivio you can point to a new success in your track record after Alpine claimed its maiden Formula 1 victory at the Hungarian Grand Prix.

The director of the team, who surprisingly went from two to four wheels, celebrated an unexpected success at the end of a crazy race characterized by the initial downpour and the chaos generated by the contacts of Valtteri Bottas y Lance Stroll, which sidelined potential rivals for the podium such as Ferrari by Charles Leclerc, McLaren by Lando Norris or Red Bull by Sergio Pérez and Max Verstappen.

The winner of the competition was the French Esteban Ocon, who for the first time climbed to the top of the podium

“I can say I’m lucky!” Brivio joked at the end of the race in statements to Sky Sports F1. “It was a special feeling, but that’s the way it has to be. When an opportunity arises, you have to seize it.”

The team principal highlighted the great performance of Ocon, who took advantage of the initial chaos of the race and the strategic error of Mercedes by leaving Lewis Hamilton on the grid with intermediate tires, but once he took the lead he did not commit a single error.

“Esteban was very good throughout the race. He kept Vettel behind him without making any mistakes and at the same time managed the tires intelligently. It was perfect.”

The Alpine holiday was completed with fourth place for Fernando Alonso (thanks to the disqualification of Sebastian Vettel) after a close fight with Lewis Hamilton, which allowed the Spaniard to be awarded as Driver of the Day.

“Fernando manages to surprise us in every race and he manages to come up with something new. Today was the duel with Hamilton, the comeback in the sprint race qualifying a fortnight ago.”

Brivio admitted that luck had smiled on the Alpine team, but also wanted to underline how they flawlessly seized every opportunity that came their way and how the car’s performance had steadily improved since Friday.

“It was a fantastic day for us. We were a bit lucky, it’s true, but it was an opportunity that had to be seized and we did it.”

“We qualified well and wanted a dry race, as we had good starting positions, but it was still good. It has been a weekend with ups and downs since the first free practice ”.

