We seek new highs in the German Dax

Even a Saint was bored with so little volatility in the selective German although it really was one of the best signals put after a rise of more than 800 points in six sessions, remains lateralized in the upper part without giving up just a few points of those 800 achieved shows great confidence in finding the strength again to move forward.

And so it has been, and today it has started to rise since the market opened, which has led it to mark new all-time highs in intraday format those that are expected to eventually become new all-time highs on a weekly basis.

Therefore, if there is any strategy to be put into practice in the German market, it only goes through think about bullish positions expecting that after such a long period of time with such enormous price containment, the bullish market explosion will be very strong.

In the following video I detail the reasons why I did not choose the Turbo24 long closer to current prices despite having, obviously, higher leverage.

I give up higher leverage by sticking with one of 40 times which is really extraordinarily good to be able to be protected against an unlikely but still possible retest of the lower part of the price range in which the price has been seen. German dax in the last two weeks.

Strategy with Turbo24 on the German Dax Eduardo Bolinches