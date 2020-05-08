BRASILIA – Rapporteur of the provisional measure (MP) No. 944, the federal deputy Zé Vitor (PL-MG) says it discusses with the government alternatives to include more companies in the Emergency Employment Support Program. The main concern is precisely the requirement, brought by the MP, that companies have the payroll processed in bank to have access to credit for payment of employees. In addition, Zé Vitor discusses the possibility of including liberal professionals, such as doctors and lawyers, in the program.

Below, the main parts of the interview:

Zé Vitor wants dialogue with the government to expand the program’s reach.

Photo: Disclosure / Chamber of Deputies / Estadão

Businessmen complain that the Emergency Employment Support Program is not accessible for those who do not have a bank processed payroll. Did you identify that?

For me, this is the big negative point of the provisional measure. I still haven’t found a way to resolve this. We are discussing to see if it is possible to resolve in a timely manner.

Why does the government demand a ‘bank’ sheet?

When the resource is for working capital or credit card, the money is very free. So, the operation is less secure. In order to be able to reach this rate of 3.75% per year (of the program), the operation must be safe, with the guarantee that the resource will, in fact, be used to pay employees. How to do this? Only via bank. The bank deposits directly into the employee’s account. This is an attempt to make the operation more secure. We understand this, but we are not convinced that there is no other way.

Which way?

I want to create an alternative. It is possible that something will be built in this short time. We are still looking to reverse this, but without guarantee. It is a subject for which I would like to give a solution.

Did you even discuss with the government the possibility that the entrepreneur does not need to have the bankroll to access the line?

Yes. I am even willing to conduct the PM the way it is, but we also cannot assume that the person will have bad faith and will not use the proceeds to pay employees. We have discussed and we are looking for a safe and fast alternative, within the time frame we need.

Did you identify other problems in the MP?

There are professionals who are not served. For example, a lawyer who has a receptionist, a secretary, or a doctor who has a receptionist. This liberal professional who works in the individual also has no access. Credit is not fully democratized and we are trying to correct that. If it is not possible, I have already provoked the government, so that it can edit another MP, later on, to reach these people.

See too:

BC cuts Selic to 3% per year

.