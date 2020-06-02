With a record number of episodes, the new Queer Eye season arrives on Netflix this Friday, 5th. The episode podcast watched the 10 new stories first hand and comments on everything in this special ‘spin-off’ edition.

After an extra season in Japan, which did not convince the hosts of the Episode, Queer Eye left an end of party feeling. But not forever.

The new season has arrived with everything: Netflix leaves a message of maturity of the ‘Fab 5, with renewed breath.

In ten new stories, each episode creates bonds between participants and presenters. The script is also more dynamic and the impulse of production is clear, in addition to many new features.

Fab 5 and season in Brazil

Who leads the series is a squad of five gay men, called ‘Fab 5′, with experts in various fields. Antoni Porowski is the culinary expert, Tan France takes care of the wardrobes, Bobby Berk does the renovations at the participants’ homes, Jonathan Van Ness is the hairdresser and personal care specialist and Karamo Brown helps with self-esteem and behavior.

Under a deep mystery, in February this year the streaming platform confirmed to Estadão the production of a Brazilian version of the reality show. But he did not explain whether it will be with the original cast or with a fully national team.

About the Episode

The universe of series and the revolution in streaming services, linked to the challenges and nostalgia of television are the basis of the podcast Episode. With hosts Clara Rellstab, Leandro Nunes and Simião Castro, the mission is to bring the magic of these narratives to the audio, with in-depth and relaxed analysis, in addition to sharing opinions, criticisms and information about the programs.

In the renowned round table format, the Episode airs every fortnight on Wednesdays, except for occasional extra editions. The podcast is now available on all streaming platforms and also on the portal Estadão. Listeners can also get in direct contact with the presenters and interact through the profiles on the Twitter, Instagram and Facebook: @EpisodioEstadao.

