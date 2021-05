Joel Schumacher (Rory Culkin)

Before starting his career behind the camera, the director devoted a few years to fashion. A native of New York, he studied design there and worked there until finally moving to the West Coast and pursuing his true passion: the seventh art.

Rory Culkin, Macaulay and Kieran’s little brother, is the young Schumacher in the series. He has worked since the age of five in the cinema. He has appeared in ‘Signals’, ‘Scream 4’ or ‘Intruders’ among many others.