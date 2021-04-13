we review the end of season 10

Spoilers for episode 22 of season 10 of ‘The Walking Dead’.

It’s quite fitting that a resurrection series comes to life in these new bonus episodes, and that’s exactly what happened with ‘The walking dead‘. Aside from a lackluster story starring Carol and the world’s toughest rat, season 10 has been quite a formal return for the series.

Much of this is due to pandemic restrictions, which made ‘The Walking Dead’ encourage its characterization above all else. However, that is not to say that the 10th season was not eventful. In just six episodes we were introduced to the Reapers, learned so much more about the Commonwealth, and eventually Daryl’s love life was explored (to much disappointment on our part).

AMC

All of that will affect season 11 in various ways going forward, but it’s the final episode, ‘Here’s Negan,’ that will impact the future of the series the most, crushing these latest episodes like Lucille herself.

Of course, we are not talking about the original Lucille. Thanks to this heartwarming flashback episode, we finally learned how Negan’s wife died and comic book fans might have been surprised to note that a number of changes have been made to this story.

However, the crux remains the same. In both versions of the story, Negan lost Lucille to cancer, forever changing the way he would navigate this post-apocalyptic world. But here in the show, Lucille didn’t die in a hospital. Instead, he overdosed on medications at home while Negan searched for supplies.

Upon discovering the now zombified corpse of his wife, Negan bids farewell to Lucille by setting the house on fire. Fast forward to today and Negan says goodbye to his wife again, this time burning the bat he named after Lucille.

But it’s not just Lucille who he’s letting go. By burning the gun in his honor, Negan is also abandoning his violent past and, in particular, the time he spent as the leader of The Saviors.

That does not mean that Negan abandons the violence. But what’s crucial here is that this Negan isn’t the same one we just saw in the flashbacks, and he’s also not the same one that we saw Glenn beaten to death. Who this new Negan could be is not entirely clear but, when he gets closer to Carol, the bat has disappeared, signaling a new chapter in his life.

AMC

Of course, not everyone in Alexandria will see it that way. Ever since Maggie returned to the show, she has been hell-bent on seeking revenge for Glenn’s murder, and we honestly doubt that many of the survivors will shed a tear if she gets her wish.

We had long suspected that this confrontation would inevitably take center stage in season 11, and the final moments of ‘Here’s Negan’ seem to confirm exactly this. After Carol reminds him that Maggie won’t welcome him back, Negan stares at Maggie with an ambiguous smile that sets the stage for more conflict.

Speaking to Entertainment Weekly, Jeffrey Dean Morgan offered his own interpretation of the scene, explaining that Negan’s intention had to be left up in the air to some degree. Still, that didn’t stop him from sharing some thoughts of his own:

“When he comes back and makes the decision to go back, he won’t bow to Maggie. He’ll face this motherfucker head-on. I think that little smile to Maggie is just his way of saying, ‘I’m not running from this. I’m not running from you. And here I am. ‘I don’t know if there’s anything malicious about it. I was having fun. “

Negan is no longer looking for blood, but he won’t turn around and beg for forgiveness either.

AMC

“I think after everything that had just happened, reliving his past, he was itching to get a smile out of it,” Jeffrey said. “Negan is fucking inappropriate sometimes. It was probably an inappropriate smile, but somehow it worked.”

“I did it in other ways too. I did it in a much less jovial way too, but the editors felt the same way I did. Angela decided that a smile there leaves him a little more open to interpretation.

Though Negan has long been hailed as one of The Walking Dead’s best baddies, Jeffrey’s role has at times come dangerously close to cartoon. However, Jeffrey himself is not to blame. At times, screenwriters have struggled to find a path for Negan that doesn’t depend solely on his charm and arrogance.

But with this latest episode, ‘The Walking Dead’ has fully cemented him as one of the best characters in the series, imbuing Negan with some much-needed nuance and depth.

Showrunner Angela Kang recently admitted to the LA Times that Negan “has a lot of room to grow as a character,” and that is precisely why this particular arc has been set for the final season.

As Angela said: “When you start from a really bad place, you can only move up”, but what does “move up” mean to someone like Negan? Can you fully integrate with the people of Alexandria? Does he even want to do it?

AMC

“Negan knows that everyone loves Maggie,” Angela continued. “And they will join her before him. That puts him in an untenable situation. So that’s one of the dynamics that we are working on in the future season.”

Taking all of this into account, Negan’s next move isn’t clear at this point, but that can only be a good thing for someone like him, who has long operated in shades of gray.

And despite Maggie’s doubts, perhaps this new and improved version of Negan is exactly what Alexandria needs right now, with the Reapers and the Commonwealth closing in …

