we review the 10 best moments of season 4

The season 4 of ‘Elite’ still in our head. We cannot stop thinking about the consequences that Armando’s death will have on the boys after that shocking ending and, the truth is that we still have a long time to find out. While we wait, we have decided to review the Best moments of this batch in which there have been more ‘Hot’ sequences than ever. It is true that in terms of plots we have not had big surprises, since the scheme of the previous ones has been maintained and the fans of the Netflix series are happy with the new signings: Carla Díaz, Manu Ríos and Martina Cariddi.

The fifth installment is already underway with more students and the question of whether some veterans will continue in fiction. It is logical that someone said goodbye, although there are still no confirmations in this regard. We can’t imagine the next installment without Omander, although, perhaps, it’s time to find a new love interest for Omar. Their relationship has gone through many phases in what we have just seen and it seems that their favorite place of ‘Elite’ couple can be perfectly occupied by Mencía and Rebeka. They have given us some of the most outstanding moments and their characters still have many things to do, although the death of the stalker may bring them enough problems in what is to come.

Cayetana also needs justice. She is a great sufferer, but she always stands her ground and has taught us a great lesson in the last chapter. We are convinced that one day she will be a great fashion designer. Point out ways. Ari and Samu’s romance is in the air and we are quite intrigued by Patrick’s journey. For now, all are speculations, so until we have new information coming from Las Encinas, we are going to delight ourselves with the most exciting moments that their students have left us. Surely some is your favorite and if you feel anxiety, because you have run out of any production in sight, record these 15 series similar to ‘Elite’.

1 Shower time

Omar and Ander’s relationship had been complicated in other installments. However, when everything seemed in its place, Patrick came to dismantle this idyllic romance. The move started in the showers at school, when they both began to fantasize about the possibility of having something with it.

2 The kiss

Before reaching the expected kiss, we were moved by the words of Rebe telling Mencía how much he had suffered for love. Her vulnerability and the sparkle in her eyes were giving us clues about how important that moment would be between them.

3 The break

With the departure of Nadia it was evident that her relationship with Guzmán in the distance was not going to end well. In this couple there is love, but sometimes that is not enough. It is also true that it did not take too long for him to turn the page with Ari, but seeing him with tears in his eyes broke our ‘cuore’.

4 Healing Embrace

We love this moment when Rebe discovers what her girl is up to. She gets angry, but what worries her most is that something might have happened to her. Instead of reproaches, the girl decides to comfort her in her arms.

5 The power of music

In ‘Elite’ the music is one more character, but this performance by Ambar Lucid was exciting and a moment of peace in the midst of so much drama and frenzy.

6 Broken heart

You could see it coming, but those minutes in which Ander decides to cut off with Omar broke the hearts of this and all the fans.

7 The tension

Surely you could feel Mencia’s tension when Armando shows up at his house. That meal was loaded with hatred and kept us on our toes thinking that his great secret would come to light.

8 Polyamory

Ari (Carla Díaz), always so perfect, gave us a wonderful twist when she stood in front of Samu and Guzmán to tell them that she was in love with both of them. She thinks three is not a crowd.

9 ‘Girl Power’

Little is said about Cayetana and her messages this season. First, he confronted the little prince when he discovered that he had recorded his most intimate scenes, then he stopped his feet in the car and also his mother when he decided to pose alone in front of the press after telling him that his son’s behavior is not the normal and that education is part of its negative forms. We are also left with that moment when you decide not to get on the elevator with the famous designer.

10 Farewell

What did this moment mean? Something tells us that Guzmán and Ander will not return next season, but we are not sure. If so, we would miss them very much. We don’t want to think about it …

