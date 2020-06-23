He Adria Tour it has gone down in history and has only served to prevent it from repeating itself. It is the reading that we must get out of a tournament that, due to a multitude of decisions, one by one, has made enough mistakes in number and seriousness to become a model not to imitate. A correlation of events that has led to four players testing positive, the tournament closed and tennis putting their beards on the verge of soaking in case circumstances compel cutting. We review the entire sequence of events of an unfortunate event, in which everything that could have gone wrong, went wrong, but that should serve as a reference to know that the limits are much further and that the ATP, to continue with its plan, and following the pandemic at the same pace, cannot relax a single measure.

-Do not check the players on arrival: somewhat difficult to understand, even though the players have been in the same place for the previous two weeks and without symptoms.

-Do not do checks after, once there, after each game: a decision of the same importance in order to control the situation, especially seeing that the distancing measures were completely null in all kinds of meetings.

– Play with the public and without a safety distance in the stands: The fact that a positive converts and multiplies its gravity is due to the fact that the crowded stands may be able to spread. It is incomprehensible that the authorities could not foresee an unforeseeable situation that could affect so many people.

-Without mask: Complementing all other recklessness and few precautions, the mask is one of the measures that has the greatest ability to reduce contagion.

– Enclosure without hand sanitizer gel dispensers: It would have been contradictory and paradoxical if there were gels without distance or masks, so this was another of the reckless relaxations that were allowed on the Adria Tour.

-Party nightclubs: we enter the terrain of excess, recreation and the grotesque. The image the tournament has given almost gloating in unconsciousness has been an even bigger trigger for criticism.

-Group events, basketball and soccer matches: a permanent contact of all the protagonists that has added greater risk and bought even more ballots.

-Dimitrov was not tested when he had symptoms and flew without testing: over the days certain circumstances and events occurred that have exemplified that with the loss of control, the tournament was not up to the task, although here it should be pointed out directly to the players that they did not perform tests, they were not confined as The authorities recommended and, as in the case of Djokovic, he traveled to Belgrade as soon as he learned of Dimitrov’s positive.

-Once Dimitrov’s positive was known, Djokovic refused to take the test and took a flight to his country.

With the tournament canceled, it will be time to check what level of consequences all the actors will have: organizers, authorities and players. And that the spread of the virus does not discover too many new things that lead to greater responsibilities. A cursed tournament that must be quickly forgotten.