We reveal the plant that corresponds to your zodiac sign!

Have you dreamed of your own urban jungle for a long time, but have plants never survived long in your home? Maybe it’s because your houseplant didn’t suit your character and lifestyle at all. This is all about to change, as we are going to reveal THE plant that best suits your astrological sign. We will analyze the four elements: fire, water, earth and air, and we will tell you which plant you should turn to.

Earth signs: Capricorn, Taurus and Virgo

Earth signs are considered down-to-earth, dependable, patient, and determined. They attach importance to stability and find frequent changes very unpleasant, so they are not so different from some plants.

A perfect plant for Capricorn, Taurus and Virgo: the lyre fig tree. With its vertical growth and large leaves, it is a haven in any room. Although it grows slowly, it rewards its owners for its beauty and longevity.

Like earth signs, lyre figs also appreciate stability. Frequent location changes put them under unnecessary stress. Therefore, this plant is perfect for a bright place, without direct sunlight, where it can grow at its own pace.

The Pilea peperomioides it is equally popular for earth signs. With its unusual appearance, it is a prominent feature in its habitat. As determined as Capricorn, Taurus and Virgo, the Pilea always grows towards the light and therefore must be turned towards it regularly. That’s not all, the plant is easy to care for and quickly forms beautiful branches, so it will perfectly dress your entire window sill.

Fire signs: Aries, Leo and Sagittarius

Fire signs bring a lot of passion and energy. They like adventure and attach great importance to their freedom. If you try to limit them too much, their will and desire for independence will quickly make them dissatisfied.

The ideal plant for these zodiac signs? The false philodendron! Because it is not only easy to care for, but also because its large sheets attract attention in any room.

Aries, Leo, and Sagittarius have a lot in common with the false philodendron. Indeed, the fire signs aim high and have a great desire for independence. No plant is more freedom loving than the false philodendron … Its stems grow quickly and extend perfectly in space. The false philodendron is a strong and resistant plant that brings a tropical touch to your home.

The cactus and euphorbia they are also perfect for these heavenly signs. Indeed, while Aries, Leo and Sagittarius will always explore the world to quench their insatiable thirst for adventure, these plants, which do not require special attention, will be your best allies. They can survive without water for long periods of time, giving the owner time to enjoy their getaways.

Air signs: Aquarius, Gemini and Libra

Natives of Aire are very creative, flexible and optimistic by nature. Therefore, they are usually very surrounded and like to create links. The perfect match for these signs? Undemanding palm species, such as the chamaedorea wave kentia fosteriana . With its graceful and flexible palm trees, this plant is ideal for greenery in your office or living room. A source of joy and inspiration for imaginative air signs. The good news is that these plants forgive the few oversights of their owners.

Aerial plants are also great for Aquarius, Gemini, and Libra. They can be creatively decorated as if they were suspended in the air. For instance, the tillandsia It is an aerial plant with twisted and slender shapes, it is very easy to maintain.

Water signs: Pisces, Cancer, Scorpio

Pisces, Cancer, and Scorpio are sensitive, empathetic, romantic, and delicate. For others, they sometimes seem unpredictable and difficult to understand.

The Calathea it is also very complex in its needs. You could say that you know exactly what you want, even if it’s not always obvious at first glance.

This houseplant, with its sublime leaves, requires little maintenance, including regular watering. Perfectly suited to water signs.

The lucky red clover(triangular oxalis) also makes the heart of the signs belonging to the water element beat faster, its pretty leaves reminiscent of butterflies in summer, inviting you to daydream.

If the lucky clover does not do well during the day, it is due to the sun or the lack of water. You can see this by looking at these folded leaves: yes, plants are sensitive too!

