We remember the key moments of the saddest episode of ‘Luis Miguel, the series’

The physical deterioration of Luis Rey

Since 1990, the health of Luis Miguel’s father began to decline due to his excesses in alcohol and drugs. In episode 9 we even saw him on the verge of having an alcoholic congestion.

Luis Miguel and Luisito Rey had their final fight in Madrid. (Courtesy Netflix.)

But in some way, he was also affected by the fact that his record label went bankrupt and that, although he had recorded a new album, Luis Rey, Sing my guitar, no one in Spain would have wanted to distribute it; According to the series, Luis Rey turned to an old friend, Andrés García, who also did not help him to resume his singing career. Seeing that everyone turned their backs on him, Luis Rey had no choice but to sell his properties, including his penthouse in Mexico City. By then he had already lost a lot of weight, he was haggard, haggard. And coupled with that was the rejection of his eldest son.

The chronicler Javier León Herrera recounts in his book Luis Miguel: the story, Luis Rey’s attempts to get closer to his son: “… Luisito… invented excuses to reunite with his son, he became desperately heavy, he invented the invention as he said, But he received one rudeness after another, giving rise to very embarrassing scenes and situations when the guards prevented him access, which was used by his uncles to tell it in a biased way saying that the father went to a private party in which he had been his own penthouse in Mexico with a gift ham to try to see. They did not let it pass, they returned the gift saying that the gift and the sender could leave ”.