The Diva de la Banda had a beautiful marriage bond, however their love story did not end as well.

Jenni Rivera Y Stephen Loaiza they lived a marriage that ended in the middle of a great scandal after it was pointed out to Chiquis as the third in discord. However there was a time when it was all honey on flakes. Just look at the fairytale wedding they had in which the Band Diva looked radiant. Here we remember how the day went.

It happened in September 2010, at the place located in Simi Valley, California, around 800 people who were friends and family of the couple attended. The ceremony lasted an hour and was officiated by the singer’s brother.

Jenni wore a beautiful dress by designer Eduardo Lucero which highlighted her beautiful curves and made her look like a princess. Her husband wore a classic black suit that made a perfect match with his partner.

The wedding was attended by huge Latino celebrities like Joan Sebastian, Tito El Bambino, Gloria Trevi, Mariana Seoana, Raúl de Molina and José Manuel Figueroa among others. At the end of the religious celebration they offered a huge party decorated with beautiful white and yellow flowers. The bride and groom opened the dance floor with a beautiful presentation.

The celebration lasted until dawn and the couple later went on their honeymoon towards the paradisiacal place of Bora Bora.

.