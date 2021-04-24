We remember a Grand Slam of Omar Vizquel on his 54th birthday

The Venezuelan Omar vizquel is of birthday today and then we remember a home run that connected the Detroit Tigers with the bases loaded in the 1999 season of the Big leagues (MLB), when he was playing for the Cleveland Indians.

Omar vizquel is remembered in the world of Big leagues for his brilliant defensive career, but in his birthday # 54 we remember a home run that he connected to the Tigers, which was a Grand Slam and served to leave his rival on the ground. Unforgettable.

Throughout his career in the MLB, Omar Vizquel He showed magic at shortstop and was always a contact player, with prudent offensive numbers, but today we wanted to get out of the routine and we remember him in his birthday giving a home run, one that was undoubtedly unforgettable and significant in his career.

That May 23, 1999, Omar vizquel gave the Indians a 7-4 victory with a Grand Slam in the ninth inning, home run which was against the Tigers closer, Todd Jones and was undoubtedly one of the most significant hits in the Venezuelan’s career.

Here the home run:

Vizquel During his career he hit just 80 home runs, 2,877 hits, 951 RBIs, 404 stolen bases and posted a career average in the MLB of .272, numbers for which the Venezuelan is still in the running to enter the Hall of Fame and also his unforgettable 11 Gold Gloves.

Since ElFildeo we wish you a happy birthday to Omar vizquel on their 54th anniversary.