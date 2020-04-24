He denies that it is a species of Fobaproa. “We need economic agents to have liquidity,” says the governor of Banxico. He reveals that he talked for an hour and a half with AMLO.

This week the Bank of Mexico He decided “release from obligation”To commercial and development banking having to maintain a deposit amounting to 250 billion pesos, for this money to be used in loans for companies, which are currently going through a crisis due to the measures taken in the face of the health emergency by Covid-19, explained his governor, Alejandro Díaz de León, in an interview with the journalist Carmen Aristegui.

“We have had confirmation that the scenario that is being presented is of very significant adversity. All these actions to stop the Covid-19 have a very significant cost for economic activity because they will affect the income of many companies and households, “he said.

What Banxico observes is that it is possible that economic activity contract more than 5%.

And it notes several challenges, since in addition to economic activity, there will be the financial shock (aversion to risk at the global level).

Faced with this situation, two measures were taken: reducing the interest rate and a set of measures aimed “at trying to prevent the credit channel in the economy from being segmented or fractured in this shock that we are facing.”

He recalled that “financing plays a key role Because if a company has reduced its income during the months that this confinement policy lasts, avoid rapid contagion, it needs additional resources to be able to face various obligations such as payroll, income, suppliers, and it must remain in operation so that when the activity is normalized, it is in a position to be able to, let’s say, engage in its productive activity again ”.

The Banxico measure has the objective of “giving more liquidity and more mobility to the financial market”, “walking towards corporate debt”.

This seeks “provide resources to commercial and development banksso that you can channel it to the micro, small and medium business and also to a natural person who may need it, “he added.

He specified that for monetary regulation purposes banks are asked to make a deposit at the central bank, which is called the “monetary regulation deposit”, “and what we are going to do is release those resources. Right now the bank has 250 thousand mp deposited in the Banco de México… to free from the obligation of having to keep that deposit. Here in the bank you are freed from having that deposit here, returning the money so that it can be channeled … that deposit was necessary in the first instance. ”

The governor of Banxico added that “this decision seeks to avoid bottlenecks in the financing channel” and is a “decision in strict adherence to the bank’s obligations.”

Diaz de Leon denied that it is a species of FobaproaInstead, “they are financing facilities, not spending or transfer … There is no problem in terms of the ability to face adverse scenarios on the part of banks.”

With this you can “avoid a braking or squeeze” in credit conditions or that financing does not reach those who may need it.

“They are not expenditure items, these supports will have to be repaid,” he insisted.

“It is a financing that is given in this case on our part to the banks that will have to put the guarantees associated with it and put those resources at the service of the target population. This is a support and financing mechanism, not of free allocation but is directed to a sector of the population that in this emergency may have that need for financing, “he stressed.

“That there are no bottlenecks in the credit channel … (a) situation different from what we experienced 25 years ago … we believe that measures are aligned to ensure that the financial system works properly.”

“There is no purchase of assets by the central bank“, Held. And it is that “in this emergency situation we need economic agents to have liquidity“But it is not a condition for financing the public sector.

Díaz de León revealed that he talked for an hour and a half with President AMLO, with whom “we touch on a wide range of topics especially associated with the conjuncture (of the Covid-19) ”.

In parallel, the federal government also launched a series of economic measures to mitigate the crisis.

Watch the full interview on Aristegui live: