El hormiguero concluded the week with a video call interview with the musical duo Ella baila sola (Marilia Casares and Marta Botía) after Marilia’s positive for coronavirus and Marta’s quarantine (despite being vaccinated) for living in the United States.

After 20 years apart, the two have come together again for a special tour throughout Spain starting in June., where they will visit Marbella, Cádiz, Madrid and Seville, becoming a nostalgic moment for their fans, who will go back in time to listen to all their hits.

“We hope it will be a party because for us it is the silver wedding anniversary. We want to share all the songs that people have made their own during all these years, “said Marta.

Pablo Motos lived his fan moment when he asked them: “So Does she dance alone come back?“. To whom Marta answered affirmatively:”Yes, we are working on something nice. We have gotten together with a guitar many times and the magic is still there, not gone“.

The singers also commented on how this reunion came about: “We realized how much we miss each other”, they assured. “They asked us to sing together for the 25th anniversary and it seemed very nice,” they added.

“We want to thank all that public that has been part of our lives because we continue to feel the love of the people. Thank you for everything we have shared, “said Marilia.

The presenter also wanted to know if this reunion will be something specific or would have a continuity: “We are enjoying the present and I hope there is more news to give you”Marilia answered.

Signed thanks to Javier Álvarez

There was also time to remember how the group was formed: “Is it true that they signed you at the Retiro in Madrid?”, Asked the Valencian. “More or less yes. Javier Álvarez played there and I went for a walk every Sunday“recalled Marta

“I met him and he He introduced us to his producer who must have seen something in us. From there we started talking about our songs“concluded the singer.