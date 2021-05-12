We raffle two nights in a double room in a dream hostel

Sustainability, ecotourism and caring for the environment have been some of the values ​​that have emerged in the last year, as a result of the pandemic. But, what if our needs for relaxation and connection with nature could be satisfied at the same time as our desires for culture and discovery?

This is the proposal of Paradores, which after 90 years of history consolidates its commitment to the environment by offering leisure and relaxation options close to nature, with proposals that delve into sustainability and without renouncing culture, gastronomy and quality accommodation.

Therefore, together with Paradores, We raffle 3 gift boxes of 2 nights each, with breakfast included.