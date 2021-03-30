We raffle three Loewe klang m1 portable speakers

Portable speakers have become, for music and podcast lovers, part of our outfit. As if it were a wearable, speakers like the Loewe klang m1 compatible with any Bluetooth sound source, not only offer us technology: shows us a lifestyle.

It is an elegant device, which features a leather hand strap and a robust ultra-compact stainless steel case cwith a sophisticated design at just 6.3 x 13.3 centimeters. You can wear it either on your wrist or in your pants pocket, for example.

With an appearance inspired by street style, it is perfect to accompany us at all times and take it everywhere with a more than clear sound.

Data sheet:

Equipment: 2 broadband speakers, 2 passive membranes

Nominal / Musical Power: 2 x 4 W / 2 x 8 W

Transmission range: 96 Hz – 20 kHz (+ – 6 dB)

Maximum sound pressure: 88 dBAv 4.2

Bluetooth range: 10m

Battery: Lithium polymer, 1,850 mAh

Battery life: up to 12 hours

Charging time: 2 hours

Weight: 0.325 kg

Functions:

Free hands, echo reduction, easy Bluetooth pairing, built-in microphone, optimized for speech, automatic signal recognition, dual mode to sync with two klang m1 speakers, on-screen battery charge status, audio input, 3.5mm stereo plug, 5V, 1A power supply, micro usb and leather hand strap.