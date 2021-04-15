We raffle some Teufel Real Blue NC headphones

Teufel’s Real Blue NC headphones took first place in the big test for Bluetooth headphones conducted by the Stiftung Warentest organization in May 2019.

They have a series of features that will make you want to get one of them instantly, that’s why Today we give you the opportunity to get one of them thanks to our raffle.

The Real Blues feature external noise attenuation with transparent and detailed sound without neglecting powerful bass. Continuation of its successful predecessors, these are its other benefits:

Over-ear Bluetooth HD headphones with built-in microphone. Bluetooth to play music from Deezer, Spotify, etc. Integrated hands-free system to talk on the phone wirelessly, Skype or voice control through Siri and Google Assistant. Smart touch control on the earphone to control music, volume and answer the phone, without clicking noises. Large linear HD drivers with vented rear camera, neodymium magnets for high levels, less distortion and accurate sound reproduction. Lightweight and stable, large, soft and ventilated ear pads with low contact pressure for long listening sessions. Sophisticated space-saving folding mechanism, including carrying case and external cable with wired remote control.

If you’re concerned about battery life, you’re in luck: They are one of the few headphones on the market that are capable of playing for more than a day (30 hours in total) and recharge in a few hours comfortably from any USB port.

With its smart touch control you will not want to have your mobile at hand and you will not want to take them off at any time. Enjoy your favorite music and podcasts with Real Blue NC.

Would you like to get them?