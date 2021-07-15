“We pushed like crazy to win again”

07/15/2021

Ferrari had one of the worst seasons in its history in 2020, closing in sixth place in the Constructors’ World Cup. In 2021, coinciding with the arrival to the team of Carlos Sainz as a partner of Charles Leclerc, the Scudería has experienced a remarkable progression, although it is still far from being able to fight for the championship. But there are reasons for hope on the horizon, according to Leclerc, who considers himself “privileged” as a Ferrari driver and has blind confidence in his team.

The Monegasque is the protagonist in the last podcast of the F1 ‘Beyond The Grid’ and ensures that he would continue with those of Maranello throughout his career and that he dreams of seeing his team at the top of the podium again.

“The first time I knew I was going to be a Ferrari driver, I couldn’t believe it, it was a dream for me. It wasn’t a risk, because I signed for five years (until 2024) with the team I’ve always dreamed of being with. Obviously, Now we are going through more difficult times, but what it causes is that it motivates me even more to put pressure on the team to take it back to where it belongs.. I would be here for life, although I would be even happier if we won again, because that’s what matters, and I know that’s what the whole team cares about as well. We are pushing like crazy to try to win again as this is what this team is used to doing. It is not pleasant to be fighting where we are doing it at the moment, “he says. Leclerc.

About his relationship with Carlos Sainz and the comparison with his old boxing partner, Sebastian Vettel, Leclerc notes that “I knew Carlos was coming, although the decision was made by the team. We get along very well. We are similar and we like the same activities: paddle tennis, chess, golf … It’s very easy to get along with Carlos. He is a very intelligent man. He does very well throughout the weekend. He is always consistent and only looks for time when necessary. Carlos and I are very competitive in everything. For example, Vettel is not like that. Sainz can get angry about losing at anything, while ‘Seb’ is older than us and takes it differently. “

Leclerc he has not wanted to forget about Max verstappen, with whom he maintained close pulses since his junior stage in karting, although he acknowledges that the Dutchman plays in ‘another’ League right now: “It is obvious that at this moment the rivalry with Verstappen is a bit diluted by the fact that, Unfortunately, I can’t fight him. However, if you look at 2019, you can understand that there is a lot of rivalry between the two. It has always been this way. We grew up together in karting, we always fight together and now we meet again in Formula 1. I look forward to returning Ferrari to where it deserves to be so I can fight for the title with Max“, he concludes.