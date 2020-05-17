lockdown, it is important to stay calm. Sure, it’s easier said than done: Things are always more ideal on paper. Fortunately, there are several gadgets designed to help you free yourself from stress. “data-reactid =” 12 “> In times of confinement, it’s important to stay calm. Of course, it’s easier said than done: things are always more ideal in the Fortunately, there are a number of gadgets designed to help you free yourself from stress.

This is not a definitive list, we will update it over the weeks. We show you, below, some devices that caught our attention and that can help you regain that calm, so necessary in these times.

Inhale Exhale…

Both the Huawei Watch GT 2 and the Watch GT 2e offer important tools for the user to have a healthy lifestyle, even no need to have the phone on your wrist. And for those who sometimes just look for a moment to find calm, both devices offer breathing exercises. By doing them, everything will seem a little more in order.

Pleasant atmosphere

The second generation of the URPOWER Ultrasonic Essential Oil Diffuser is ideal for creating a comfortable aromatic environment, both in small rooms and in offices. Adds moisture to the air and helps with dry and chapped skin of people. Other features include: seven lighting options, night light, automatic shutdown and interrupted operation when the water runs out.

Maximum relaxation

This product meets several characteristics: it is economical, it seeks to help the well-being of users and it has met the expectations of thousands of customers. The manufacturer promises that its massager will help alleviate muscle pain and neck stiffness, eliminate constant fatigue and relax now that you are surely at home, in addition to being easy and safe to use.

Hydrated air

For those just looking for an ultrasonic humidifier, the Pure Enrichment humidifier will meet your expectations, as it safely hydrates the air for up to 16 hours; There is also no problem when it is time to sleep because its operation is silent, in addition to adjusting the direction and speed of the fog. Its water tank has a capacity of 1.5 liters, and in case the level is low or the container is removed, the device will automatically turn off.

Instant meditation

This audible solu system promises a kind of “yoga for your mind” through two 180-second sessions a day. The manufacturer indicates that you should buy it if you want to meditate quickly, easily and effectively. It consists of two small speakers (they fit in the palm of your hand) that do not need to be configured or a phone to work: you only need to turn them on to start relaxing.

With the ideal shade

When the time has come to relax with your favorite book, you should consider the best lighting to have the best experience, and if you want to control it without having to resort to the cell phone, the best thing is this lamp with five light color options, seven levels of brightness To protect your sight, touch control and charging port for the phone. In addition to having a modern design, the lamp can be rotated at different angles.

Portable Design

With humidifier and diffuser functions, it has a more compact design – covered in wood grain – but do not be fooled: it is effective in humidifying the environment and maintaining humidity in air-conditioned or heated spaces. Other functions are: automatic disconnection when the water runs out and seven colors to find the one that best suits the mood of the people.

Compact and versatile

The Zyllion massager is not only designed to give comfort to your back and neck: thanks to its compact, pillow-shaped design, you can also use it to soothe your arms, abdomen, feet and legs. It integrates powerful shiatsu massage nodes that relax tight muscles and advanced heating for those in pain, according to the manufacturer.

Like a sunny day

Moroco defines this product as a light therapy lamp, free of ultraviolet rays and that offers the sensation of natural rays to elevate your mood; It can be placed in a dimly lit room or used when the season of the year is not distinguished by having sunny days. Other features are: touch control, three adjustable brightness levels and compact and modern design.

