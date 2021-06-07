We present the first poster of ‘With whom you travel’

The film will hit theaters on September 10

‘With whom you travel’ is the film written and directed by Martin Cuervo and starring Save Reina (‘Lord, give me patience’, ‘The minimal island’, ‘Down there’), Ana Polvorosa (“My big night”, ‘The cable girls’, ‘Aída’), Pol monen (‘Who would you take to a desert island?’, ‘Love’) and Andrea Duro(‘Three meters above the sky’, ‘Physics or Chemistry’). The film is part of the Official Section of the Malaga Festival and will be presented next Saturday, June 5 at the contest. Cuervo was nominated for the Goya Awards for Best Short Film for ‘Final’ and is making his debut directing a feature film with this comedy, which will hit Spanish theaters on September 10.

The story is about four strangers who stay in the center of Madrid to go by car to Cieza, in Murcia, thanks to a shared travel application. During the journey, passengers chat about aspects of their lives to break the ice. Everything flows normally, but the driver seems to hide something and behaves strangely. The trip will be very surreal and more fun than they expected.

Produced by Álamo Producciones (‘The best summer of my life’, ‘Litus’, ‘Until the wedding do us part’), A Contracorriente Films (‘The library’, ‘The illustrious citizen’) and Neón Producciones, the film is shot with Unreal Engine 4 technology, which helps to control every aspect of light to the millimeter and play with the camera in an impossible way with a moving car.

The comedy will hit theaters next September 10.

Counterflow

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io