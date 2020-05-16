By Rodolfo León

Although the video game industry is witnessing a strong boom due to the pandemic of COVID-19, It is also suffering from this virus, specifically in the section of distribution and production. Nintendo obviously not the exception, and the Big N has gone into detail about the effects this quarantine has had on the company.

The launch of Animal Crossing: New Horizons It has been an important factor in the company’s sales, as this title has already exceeded the lifetime sales expectations it had Nintendo. Not only that, but on the digital side it has also been a strong contribution to boost the profits of the Japanese technology, giving it a strong axis of advantage over its competitors.

However, this momentum is about to end soon, but fortunately Nintendo you’re ready for the worst. As its president recently stated, Shuntaro Furukawa, the Big N Nor does he know how long this pandemic will last, but they already have long-term plans:

“At this point, we cannot predict the effects that COVID-19 will have, so we are working on countless activities under the premise that its effects will be long-term. For example, there have been marketing cases where the products did not advance as we had previously planned, so we are thinking about what to do if that happens again. We believe it is important to respond to this flexibility. ”

Via: GoNintendo

