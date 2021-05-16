“We players are to blame”

05/16/2021 at 9:43 PM CEST

EFE

The Barcelona defender Jordi Alba He assured, after the defeat against Celta (1-2) and mathematically saying goodbye to the League title, that the players are “to blame” for the poor results of the Barça team in the final stretch of the season.

“The first half has been very good and they have scored a good goal from outside the area. We had the game quite controlled. In the second half we have gone a little crazy,” the side analyzed in statements to Movistar LaLiga.

Alba regretted that her team had four games without a win in the domestic competition and admitted that the players are “screwed” after having tried to fight for the League until the end.

“We must give value to the Cup. We have not won for four games and we had done the most difficult, we managed to overcome 13 points, and we did not take advantage of it,” he said.

Despite admitting that his team played worse in the second half, Sunrise did not hold the technician responsible Ronald Koeman of defeat.

“I’m not talking tactically, the players are to blame. It is true that today we have tried, in the first half we played at a great level and in the second it was hard for us,” he settled.