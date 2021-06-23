“We play against Sweden, Poland … We are selling people something that is not”

The Selection is played today to all or nothing its presence in the round of 16 of the Eurocopa. La Roja leads the game against Slovakia with many doubts generated from their two previous encounters. There has been no convincing Spanish team. Rather the complete opposite. The Sanhedrin of El Larguero de la SER analyzed what is happening with Luis Enrique and his staff, in detail.

“It is true that Luis Enrique today has put a lot of emphasis on closing spaces and defending very well. Despite this, let’s be serious. We have played against Sweden, Poland and tomorrow against Slovakia. I think we are selling people something that is not “, Antonio Romero admitted.

“Luis Enrique’s attitude was also the central theme of the gathering.” I’m a little tired of the good atmosphere. This is usually prior to matches, because Luis Enrique from the previous one is not the same as the one from the post-match, the footballers are not either“said Julio Pulido.

“I refuse to think that this happens because Luis Enrique wants to. This is not true. This would happen with any national coach, whatever his name was.Since Luis Enrique was appointed coach, he is the absolute reference. The other day he had a lot of self-criticism, but today he has returned by the way of saying that we do things very well, “Romero agreed. And he added.”I understand the positive message, but I think it is not very good that it comes out saying: “I see myself to renew”. I think the speech would have to go the other way. “

“It is a sports failure, which does not have to sink a long-term sports project. I think it is important to say that there are not many better coaches than Luis Enrique. The Spanish coach could sit on any bench. There is no better coach in the market to put in than Luis Enrique “., Declared Antón Meana.