After passing through Barcelona in Ecuador, Sebastián Pérez asked to return to Boca due to contractual differences with the Ecuadorian team. The Colombian returned to training with the Xeneize, but it could not be taken into account since he was still officially a player for the Guayaquil team.

However, from July it may be considered by Miguel Russo, although his future is totally uncertain. Faced with this situation, Pérez spoke with the Colombian media and explained his position: “We owe each other a talk, it will be a strange pass market, so I will wait for the solution to be taken from the leadership and the technical staff. If I have to stay, well, grateful and happy, because it would be a rematch, but if I have to find a new direction, we will also hope for the best. “

Without going any further, the former Atlético Nacional made it clear that he would like to demonstrate his quality and admitted that the injuries played a trick on him: “In Boca there were historically very technical players, such as Román (Riquelme), who was magic. you paint Boca and there is the illusion of being … I do not regret, there were issues that happen when you arrive, such as injury when you started playing more. Now I hope I can prove it …“

Finally, Pérez explained why he left Barcelona from Ecuador and left the door open to return to Colombian soccer: “I am running out of contract with them, I left there because of the fact that they did not pay me, and I am getting rid of them“

“One does not close the doors to return to Colombian soccer, to Nacional, this market will be rare, where I am welcome, but I never close doors. In Europe I was in Arsenal for a month, but several things happened, such as the European passport, and it was not from the older Colombia team, but there is always the dream and the idea. I do not close the door to anything, there are interests, but that motivates me, it is a dream to fulfill “, he closed in dialogue with Blu Radio.