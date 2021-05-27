“We only think about beating Mirandés”

05/27/2021 at 6:35 PM CEST

The front Nestor Querol stated that in the match against Mirandés, in which they only think about “winning & rdquor ;,“ it is time to take the last step & rdquor; and was convinced that “We will take it forward & rdquor ;, alluding to the salvation that is at stake. The harlequins must win and wait for two other rivals to puncture to avoid relegation.

“We have to do the same as we did on Monday when we beat Ponferradina. Be focused on what is ours & rdquor ;, added Querol at a press conference. The attacker acknowledged, however, that if the team reaches the last round in this situation it is their responsibility. “We have not done things well when you get to the last day depending on other & rdquor ;, indicated.

Of course, the Castellón forward stressed that the team recovered “from a very screwed-up moment” after losing in Alcorcón. Sabadell have been in the relegation zone for much of the season. For Querol “that is something that if you don’t have your head in place is very bad & rdquor ;.

“We have known how to suffer and fight for our options until the end”, highlighted the attacker of the Catalan team, who scored the goal that led to promotion last summer but this year has not had continuity due to injuries.

“I started the season with discomfort, then I joined the team until I had to have surgery and be out for three months. Luckily I have arrived in time for this last month and a half and I hope we achieve the goal “he concluded.