‘We never stop liking each other,’ says Lucero de Mijares prior to his concert

The sum of that understanding, of their commitment to keep in touch for the good of their children, bright StarY Jose Manuel, translates into uniting their talents, which have made them favorites of the Mexicans, for the first time in a concert together, in which they will sing songs of each other and that reaffirms their intimate and eternal friendship.

“We have a good relationship because we understand each other, we think similarly … the fact that we stopped being spouses does not mean that we have stopped liking each other and understanding many things about each other. a lot in common.

“The values, the way of thinking, the ideas, the education, the sociocultural level, all those things that, in addition, are what we base ourselves on to educate our children, it is not that I let them do one thing and the father another, we are very similar in those things, “he said bright Star to Who.

The main connection between them are Lucerito and Jose Manuel insisted bright Star: “We understand each other very well in many aspects, starting with the education of our children, also continuing with the taste for music, we understand each other very well and we are not experts in anything, but we can handle this part very well.”

In addition, the affection, respect and admiration are mutual: “Lucerito has always been a great enthusiast, a person dedicated to his work, who enjoys it, can make a great album, a telenovela … people like him, who saw him Since she was a girl, she sings, dances, acts and is very fighter, a perfectionist, tries to always give her best, “she accepted Manuel.