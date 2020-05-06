Actress Cecilia Romo’s condition was more serious a few days ago (Screenshot Ventaneando)

The actress Cecilia Romo has presented an improvement in her fight against the coronavirus, but it is within the 48 crucial hours for your recovery.

Claudia Romo Edelman, daughter of the actress, offered an interview to the Ventaneando program where she offered some details of her mother’s health.

“What we need now is for him to wake up. LThey sedated so much, they put her in an induced coma to intubate her, now we need her to wake up. ”

He explained that during his hospitalization he was placed prone ventilation, which is very aggressive for the trachea, the actress was also lying on her stomach and then they turned her to see if she could breathe on her own.

Romo hopes that his mother can wake up with his strong lungs and thus completely defeat COVID-19.

“If she can wake up in the next 48 hours normal and strong, then she leaves intensive care and completely defeats the coronavirus.”

He commented that otherwise they would have to perform a tracheostomy, a procedure that, although not extremely serious, is not so desirable either.

He commented that the actress has responded well to treatment with famotidine.

Cecilia Romo is expected to wake up in 48 hours

He also said that his brother Roberto Ravelo, who was also infected with COVID-19, is already well and only waiting for his tests to be negative so that he can resume his activities with the normality that the quarantine allows.

The actress’s daughter asked people to send her wishes like “Ceci Romo wake up, wake up strong”, for his recovery.

A different panorama

Claudia Romo’s recent statements contrast with those she gave in late April, as her mother’s outlook was less positive.

“Because of this virus, as it is so capricious, so aggressive, it caused a precipitous fall that led her not only to intensive therapy and to being intubated, but now she is asleep, she is sedated, she is almost paralyzed to achieve that the body uses the least energy possible and can recover your lungs, “he explained in an interview also for Ventaneando.

Shortly before on his Instagram account he had commented:

“He is from this moment on intensive therapy and intubated losing the battle against # covid19. After 16 days in the hospital being stable, today he fell very hard. “

He asked people to join in a prayer chain to ask for the health of the actress. “This virus is horribly aggressive and it breaks my heart to pieces not being able to help mom fight alongside her. I beg you on your knees to join in a chain of prayer to give Mom strength to fight a little more to strengthen her lungs. ”

And in the interview with Ventaneando in late April, he spoke of the way he would like people to think of his mother:

“Think of Cecilia Romo as a strong woman who can fight the virus, who can heal her lungs, think that she is going to get ahead. I am convinced that if Mom is able to survive the virus, anyone is capable, that it is a symbol of struggle to allow her, something like that virus that is stealing from my mother minute by minute ”.

It was in mid-April when Cecilia Romo was hospitalized for COVID-19.

The actress is known for her work in Televisa productions such as The House at the End of the Street, The White and the Black, Chains of Bitterness and The Grand Prize. He also acted in the series Single Dad and in the Telehit program Desde Gayola.

