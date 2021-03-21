“We need time”: Biden’s government defends its immigration management

15 minutes. The Secretary of National Security of the United States, Alejandro Mayorkas, requested this Sunday time to rebuild the immigration system in an orderly manner and urged those who are thinking of starting the trip to the country’s border not to do so.

“We need time to build an orderly system that will allow them to petition under United States law without undertaking the journey and risking their lives,” Mayorkas said, addressing those who intend to emigrate to the United States, in an interview with the television network CNN.

The country’s head of immigration traveled to the El Paso (Texas) border with Mexico on Friday. This in the midst of the crisis due to the arrival of immigrant minors.

A day earlier, officials from President Joe Biden’s Administration admitted that more than 14,000 immigrant minors who crossed the border from Mexico alone remain in custody.

These sources specified that 9,562 children and adolescents remain under the care of the Department of Health and Human Services. For its part, another 4,500 are guarded by Customs and Border Protection (CBP), which is in charge of the Border Patrol.

Mayorkas indicated that they are working 24 hours a day to transfer the minors.

And accused the government of former President Donald Trump (2017-2021) to have originated the current situation.

“Addressing humanitarian needs”

Democratic Senator Chris Murphy, who accompanied Mayorkas in El Paso, “saw a 13-year-old girl crying who was expelled to Mexico during the Trump Administration”, assured the secretary of the DHS.

“What we are doing is addressing humanitarian needs in a way that reflects our values ​​and our principles as a country.”, he claimed.

Murphy tweeted on Friday that they visited an immigration processing center at the border in El Paso. There hundreds of children and adolescents “crammed into large open rooms”.

“In a corner, I tried not to cry when a girl under 13 years old explained, sobbing non-stop, through a translator, she was terrified that she was, after being separated from her grandmother, and without (being accompanied by) her parents”, He said.

Double challenge

Murphy clarified that the authorities are not currently taking children away from their parents at the border, as the Trump administration did. However, if the adults who accompany the children are not their parents, they do separate them from them.

Mayorkas promised this Sunday that the Biden Executive will not abandon vulnerable minors.

“We are executing our plan in but it takes a while”Mayorkas warned.

Asked how long it will take to implement such a plan, Mayorkas said it will be “as soon as possible”.

“And let me add a reason why it is so difficult and challenging, and it is not just because the Trump Administration trashed our system and we have to rebuild it from scratch, but it is also because of the fact that we are in the middle of a pandemic, that makes operations more difficult. ” detailed.