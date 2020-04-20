By Andreas Rinke and Micha Serr

BERLIN / FRANKFURT, Apr 20 (.) – The Germans returned to stores on Monday, seeking shopping therapy after a month of confinement, but Chancellor Angela Merkel called on them to maintain discipline to avoid a setback in the fight against the coronavirus.

Stores of up to 800 square meters, as well as car, bicycle and book dealerships, are allowed to reopen this week under an agreement with the leaders of Germany’s 16 states, all interested in starting the long process to get the economy out of a recession. Schools will begin reopening in two weeks.

Europe’s largest economy has been more dependent on domestic demand in recent years, as the strength of its traditional exporting engine has waned, and the move is similar to those in neighboring countries, which are equally desperate to revive business. and society.

“We need our life back. This time has been like a ghost town,” said Michaela Frieser, who was not wearing a mask, in Frankfurt’s main business district. “The sun came up, we saved enough money and now we have to go out and spend it!”

The federal and state governments have strongly recommended that Germans wear face masks when shopping or traveling on public transportation, and some states have made their use mandatory.

In the east, the Czech Republic opened its agricultural markets, craft shops, car dealerships and dog grooming salons, after it imposed one of the strictest and earliest confinements in Europe.

“This relieves the stress of having to throw away the harvest,” said vegetable producer Milan Vystejn at his booth on Prague’s Tylovo Square.

Austria took the first step to ease the restrictions last Tuesday by allowing DIY stores, garden centers and small businesses to reopen, while planning to reopen museums and bookstores from mid-May.

Luxembourg said a similar selection of stores could reopen, and that schools would start operating from May 4, starting with seniors who are required to take exams. When all schools reopen, however, classes will be divided into two groups that will alternate between one week at school and one week studying at home.

Merkel told Christian Democratic Party (CDU) officials that the danger of infection remains high in Germany, after the weekend sun drew many to the parks.

He assured journalists that it would take 14 days to see if the easing of the measures would increase the infection rate, adding: “We must remain vigilant and disciplined.”

Germany’s economy is now in a severe recession, according to the Bundesbank, adding that a rapid recovery is unlikely, as many coronavirus-related restrictions could remain in place for some time.

(Written by Paul Carrel and Michael Nienaber; Edited in Spanish by Ricardo Figueroa)